Underrated Vampire Movies You Have to Watch This Fall 

Fondly known by many as “Twilight Season,” fall is undoubtedly the perfect time to watch your favourite vampire movies. While the Twilight series is certainly a must-watch during the chilly fall and winter months, there is a whole world of vampire films that are just as good, less cheesy (sometimes) and are perfect to watch with friends or all on your own (if you can brave it). As a longtime vampire fan, I’ve seen my fair share of vampy films, so I’ve taken it upon myself to share with you my top picks! So grab your wooden stakes (cozy blankets), cloves of garlic (yummy snacks), and gather your angry mob (loving friends), and start watching!

Blood Red Sky

Released in 2021, Blood Red Sky is the most recently released film on this list. If you prefer horror vampire movies over steamy, romantic ones, then this movie is definitely for you (sorry Edward Cullen fans). Nadja and her young son board a flight from Germany to New York City to meet with a doctor who can hopefully cure Nadja of a deadly disease. However, the pair’s plans go sideways when terrorists hijack the flight and Nadja is put in a deadly and dangerous time crunch. With essentially the entirety of the movie taking place on an airplane in the sky, the tension was through the roof and had me on the edge of my seat. Blood Red Sky can be found on Netflix, though almost the entire film is in German so make sure you switch on the subtitles before you start watching!

The Hunger

Jumping 40 years into the past, The Hunger is an ‘80s classic. Starring Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, and Susan Sarandon, this movie is jam-packed with talent. The story follows Miriam Blaylock (Deneuve), an ancient vampire, as she searches for a new companion and lover to make immortal after her previous one, Jack (Bowie), starts to age rapidly Miriam sets her sights on Sarah (Sarandon), and quickly plots to seduce and transform her. A great mix of eroticism and horror, The Hunger is a vampire classic you definitely don’t want to skip. If you end up loving the film, the book the movie was based on (The Hunger by Whitley Strieber) is supposed to be amazing! If you’re a UVic student, the movie is available for free through Uvic’s movie database. The Hunger is also available to rent from Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

We Are the Night

The German foreign film, We Are The Night is one of my favourite vampire films of all time. Released in 2010, the film is hugely underrated and absolutely iconic. Lena, a criminal and thief, is targeted by Louise, an ancient vampire, and her female companions. While Lena navigates the vampire world, Tom, a police officer, investigates a series of murders tied to the group of women. Torn between her friendship with her new vampire friends and her growing feelings for Tom, Lena is caught in the midst of a conflict between the immortal and mortal worlds. Exploring themes of love, queer relationships, and female friendships, We Are the Night is a perfect film to watch with your group of gals. Plus the techno soundtrack is to die for (pun not intended)! The film is available to rent through Apple TV.

Dark Shadows

Perhaps one of the more well-known movies on this list, Dark Shadows is a hilarious and satirical vampire film that you absolutely need to watch at some point in your life. Directed by the iconic Tim Burton, Dark Shadows was released in 2012 and is a staple of his dark, gothic aesthetic. As with several of Burton’s films, Dark Shadows has a stacked cast, featuring several of Burton’s muses including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham-Carter, Eva Green, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The story follows cursed vampire Barnabas Collins (Depp) as he awakens from a centuries-long sleep and returns to find his family’s founding town, Collinsport, completely transformed by the new age of the 1970s. Barnabas reconnects with his family’s descendants who he finds are on the verge of bankruptcy and becomes determined to change their fates. Dark Shadows is one of my favourite movies of all time and is definitely my favourite Tim Burton film. If you haven’t seen Dark Shadows already, now’s your chance to check out one of the best vampire movies on the market. You can rent and watch Dark Shadows on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

Byzantium

One of the most unique vampire movies I’ve ever seen is the 2012 film, Byzantium. On the run from an elite group of vampire officials, vampire mother and daughter duo, Clara and Eleanor, find shelter in an abandoned hotel and transform it into a brothel. Eleanor, portrayed by Saoirse Ronan, grapples with her nature as a vampire and her growing love for a human, while Clara, played by Gemma Arterton, does her best to keep her daughter safe. As the vampire officials close in, the relationship between mother and daughter becomes strained as the pair grapple with their opposing views of immortality. One of the most interesting aspects of this movie is how vampires are created. I won’t spoil anything for you, but I will say it’s not your run-of-the-mill bite-on-the-neck situation. You can watch Byzantium on Amazon Prime Video for free with a subscription.

Only Lovers Left Alive

Reminiscent of Tim Burton’s signature gothic aesthetic, Only Lovers Left Alive, is a haunting and melodramatic vampire film focusing on themes surrounding love and depression. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton, and Mia Wasikowska, the film was presented at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. The story centers around two vampire lovers, Adam (Hiddleston) and Eve (Swinton), as they reunite and try to navigate the modern world that is slowly pushing them out. Against the backdrop of sleepy Detroit, the two spend time together as the audience learns of the pair’s nihilistic views of humanity and the struggles modern vampires face. Ranked in the 72nd spot on BBC’s 2016 list of the 21st century’s 100 greatest films, Only Lovers Left Alive is a stellar movie you don’t want to miss. To watch this incredible film, head over to Apple TV, YouTube, or Amazon Prime Video.

The Underworld Series

I said earlier that my recommendations would be less cheesy than Twilight and while I’ve mostly stayed true to my word, I’m afraid that’s not the case with the Underworld film series. With the first movie released in 2003 and the final in 2016, the Underworld series centers around a centuries-old conflict between two clans: Vampires and Lycans (aka werewolves). Trapped in the middle of this conflict is Selene (played by Kate Beckinsale), a vampire assassin who’s been tasked to capture a human man called Michael (Scott Speedman) who the Lycans have started to show an interest in. As Selene starts to uncover centuries-old secrets, her alliance with her clan starts to waver, and she must decide whether to follow her head or her heart as her feelings for Michael start to grow. While the CGI is less than optimal, this urban fantasy/horror retelling of Romeo and Juliet is absolutely worth the watch. To watch the Underworld films, rent them from Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, or Google Play.

Sexy, scary, depressed, funny—vampires are just like us! Whether you prefer comedy, horror, or eroticism (or all of the above), there’s a vampire movie for everyone and every mood. If for some reason my spectacular recommendations haven’t convinced you to check out a new vampy movie, you can always try a TV show! Here are a few of my favourites: