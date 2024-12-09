These New Christmas Songs Will Get You Into The Holiday Spirit This Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year again. It’s gloomy outside and you’re walking home through the cold and windy weather. You’re feeling a bit down, but then you remember there’s a full playlist of new Christmas bops (or flops?) to get you into the holiday spirit and sleigh all those finals.

In my opinion, certain Christmas classics will never die, but who says more isn’t more at Christmas? Here are my top new releases to add to your festive playlist this season.

Jimmy Fallon: Holiday Seasoning

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning is an iconic album with several collaborations. It delivers a good laugh and an unexpectedly good voice from this Tonight Show Host. From Will Ferrell and the Jonas Brothers to Meghan Trainor, this album has so much to give. My personal favourite is “Holiday,” featuring the Jonas Brothers.

Kelly Clarkson: When Christmas Comes Around…Again

Next, we have what will most likely be a billboard hit this season, based on the singer’s 12th spot on Holiday 100: Kelly Clarkson’s album When Christmas Comes Around…Again. Featuring two new original songs plus re-releases of her previous hit collabs and covers, what’s not to love? “Sleigh Ride” and “You for Christmas” are the newest additions, and both are at the top of my playlist.

Cher: DJ Play A Christmas Song

And if one album isn’t enough, don’t fear, because Clarkson recorded a duet with Cher called, “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” It’s a blend of trendy, nostalgic, holiday cheer, and a chic disco club vibe. Dancing along to this song is a must.

Pentatonix: Meet Me Next Christmas

The five-voice Christmas sensation Pentatonix continues their Christmas music legacy with a new single called, “Meet Me Next Christmas.” It’s an original song that delivers a new holiday melody, ideal for a relaxing walk in the snow. Fun fact: it’s also featured in the 2024 Netflix Movie Meet Me Next Christmas, starring the members of Pentatonix, as themselves. Intrigued? Me too. If you don’t have time to watch the full movie yet, start with the song.

Kesha: Holiday Road

Kesha’s Spotify single, “Holiday Road” is the perfect song to have playing in the car before Christmas shopping. It’s the upbeat sister to, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and is a remake of the 1983 hit by Lindsey Buckingham for National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Saweetie: Dear Big Santa

The life of the holiday party, Saweetie’s “Big Santa” and “I Want You This Christmas” are serving all the holiday vibes you need before hitting your Christmas festivities. Both songs have a dash of sass, charm and rap, oh, and a questionable chipmunk autotune part in, “I Want You This Christmas.” I’ll let you decide your opinion of that for yourself.

Conan Grey: Holidays

Now, Conan Gray—is he one of the most unexpected artists to release a Christmas song this year? Maybe, but “Holidays” just might be the indie/pop song of the season. It contemplates the ups and downs of growing up, which hits home a little harder at Christmastime.

Brett Eldredge: Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family)

If you thought I was done mentioning Kelly Clarkson, you were wrong, because she appears again in Brett Eldredge’s album Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family). There are eight originals that bring a Warm and Cozy feeling…literally. (If you’re confused just check out the album.) And the song that I’ll be repeating, “It Must Be Christmas,” is definitely worth a listen.

Brett Eldredge

Dasha: Driving Home for Christmas

For all the country fans, Dasha released a Spotify Single called “Driving Home for Christmas.” This catchy, sentimental song is perfect for a winter night drive. It’s the singer’s first Christmas song and she doesn’t disappoint.

Want to check out these songs all in one place? I got you. Here’s a playlist made exclusively of these songs, available on Spotify. Happy listening!