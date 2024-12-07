The Top Five Teas From Murchie’s to Enjoy This Winter Season!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nestled beside Munro’s Books in the heart of downtown Victoria, is Murchie’s Tea & Coffee. If you’ve ever lived in or visited Victoria, you know that Murchie’s is kind of a big deal! So, I thought I would share my top five teas from Murchie’s for you to enjoy this winter season.

I know, it sounds too good to be true, and this tea really is. Cozy Caramel is exactly what you hope it to be; dessert in a cup! If you find yourself craving a sweet treat post-dinner at night, this caffeine-free, herbal tea is the perfect solution. It’s a great wind-down tea for bed, and though it tastes good on its own, adding cream makes the caramel taste smooth and silky, which will put you to sleep right away!

Was this tea also featured during the fall? Yes, yes it was. Though, it has rightfully earned its spot in this holiday lineup. With notes of cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger––it makes for the perfect holiday beverage! It’s a bold black tea with a strong base and it’s sold as a loose-leaf in store. With any of the loose teas at Murchie’s, I usually get 2 oz. This works out well because since it’s a stronger tea, a little goes a long way in my tea strainer when I’m brewing it! Pro tip: pair this tea with any gingerbread treat, or a cinnamon bun!

Think about apple cider, but reimagined as a tea––that would be Chamomile Apple. Just the herbal aroma of the apple pieces and cinnamon in the tea leaves is enough to make you melt. As a coffee lover, I was weary to leave it up to this caffeinated tea to wake me up, but it was a great alternative! P.S. Adding honey is a must as it truly brings home the apple cider flavour!

Ode to Joy is like unwrapping a gift for your taste buds. Frankly, this is just another form of the Christmas spirit itself. This green and black blend has fruity and floral notes of apricot and jasmine that pair wonderfully together. Having this tea as a pick-me-up in the mornings with a spoonful of honey is simply magical. It’s a certified Christmas classic to me and since Ode to Joy is also caffeinated it’s my secret (but not so secret anymore) morning delight!

Roasted Chestnut is tailored for winter evenings. It’s meant for you to enjoy by the fire, in your comfiest pajamas, while watching your favourite holiday movies. It’s a rich, caffeinated, tea with strong notes of cinnamon, almond, chestnut, and a hint of caramel. Now, it’s good by itself, but I like to put some cream in there; which, not only brings out the nuttiness but I think lightens up the strength of the tea. If the festivities of this season are getting overwhelming, I recommend sipping on this tea for some peace of mind.

I couldn’t leave this one out. It’s not tea or coffee, but rather winter perfection. The rich, velvety chocolate powder and marshmallows blend together creating some magical winter nostalgia. It brings me back to my childhood when hot chocolates were my favourite warm drink to have on a chilly winter day. This also makes for a great holiday present, coming in other flavours beyond the original such as; mint and white chocolate. I only tried the original flavour, but my next mission will be giving the mint flavour a go, naturally pairing it with a candy cane!

I hope I was able to give you some new gift ideas or give you another way to treat yourself with these delicious teas this winter season!