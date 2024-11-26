The Holi-Yays and Holi-Nays of Starbucks’ 2024 Holiday Menu

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s always exciting when Starbucks releases its seasonal menu. The new drinks and treats have dropped just as exam season is approaching, so make your study sesh a bit more merry with a festive Starbucks treat or drink. But with so many new items, what do you get? We know that buying the whole menu isn’t realistic, so we tried the featured items for you! If you want ideas of what to order (or not order!) take a look at our reviews before spending big bucks on a drink or treat you aren’t sure you’ll love.

9/10

If you were to ask me about the Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai, I’d say it feels like finding the perfect sleeping position or a productive day after a week of laziness. The gingerbread flavour elevates the drink without being overpowering or too sweet and adds the perfect amount of spice. The gingerbread cold foam is exceptionally creamy and topped with cinnamon and pumpkin spice. My only reason for docking points is that it lacks the warm and comforting feeling only hot drinks can provide, making it slightly less desirable on chilly days. This drink outdoes the original Iced Chai Latte and is definitely worth the try. So, if you love chai, this holiday specialty will not disappoint!

3/10

I would describe the new Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher as an overwhelming holiday candle from Bath and Body Works. The tart bitterness of the cranberry worked well with the sweet citrus, however, the lemonade was too sweet and summery for a cold winter day. It’s not something I would want to drink with gloved hands and a winter coat. The refresher would taste more seasonal without the lemonade. Although I ordered my drink half-sweet, I still found it to be so sweet to the point that it was almost sickening. I gave the drink three out of ten points for its creativity and pretty appearance. The bright cranberry colour of the refresher is perfect for Christmas. Overall, I would say the drink looks way better than it tastes. I wouldn’t order it unless you’re really desperate to try it.

6/10

The Cran-Merry Orange Refresher without lemonade is a much better drink and I absolutely love the look of this drink. Without the lemonade, the refresher tastes like Christmas in a cup. If you love cold drinks and don’t like tea or coffee, this is the drink for you. I would rate it six out of ten as the cranberry and orange flavours are much more palatable without the sweet lemonade. The refresher lost points because of how sweet the drink is overall. Without the lemonade, the flavours were still very poignant and left my mouth feeling very dry. I felt like I needed to drink five glasses of water after it.

2/10

The Penguin Cookie is very pleasing to look at, however, I cannot say the same about the taste. When looking over the menu prior to ordering, I was so excited to try the cookie. On the Starbucks website, it’s sparkly and cute, but in-store the cookie looked very different. The icing was matte without a speck of sparkles. The texture of the cookie was chalky and grainy, and the icing was way too sweet. The cookie base itself tasted salty, almost like a cracker. I was looking forward to this cookie because I used to get the snowman one all the time, but the Penguin Cookie fell short. Overall, I would suggest steering clear of it and ordering the Snowman Cake Pop instead.

7/10

I ordered the Gingerbread Latte without whipped cream. It was good overall, but the gingerbread flavour could have been stronger. I think the gingerbread syrup would taste better in a drink with less milk, such as in an Americano so the coffee and spice flavours come through. The hot Gingerbread Oat Chai is a better alternative, having a spicier festive flavour without the flatness of a regular cafe latte. The word that best describes this drink is “meh.” I liked it enough to finish it but I wouldn’t order it again.

4/10

I really wanted to like this drink, but it was way too sweet. The caramel syrup was overpowering and the addition of whipped cream made it super rich. Someone with a sweet tooth would surely like the drink, but unfortunately, it left my stomach hurting. Starbucks has plenty of caramel-flavoured drinks that I prefer over the Brûlé Latte. Also, without the name and image, I wouldn’t have known it was an exclusive winter item. I suggest ordering it half-sweet first, and then adding more syrup if necessary.

8/10

Half of our group loves the peppermint chocolate combo, but the other half is not a fan. Peppermint definitely isn’t for everyone so this is a true love-or-hate drink. The minty flavour is pretty potent, but I find it pairs well with the chocolate and coffee flavours. It’s probably the most seasonal drink on the menu and I wouldn’t order it at any other time of the year. Because the drink adds syrup to an already-sweet hot chocolate base, it’s a tad too much, but overall, I still like it.

8/10

The peppermint flavour is the perfect Christmas-y addition to a classic drink. Hot chocolate is a great comforting alternative for those who aren’t a fan of coffee, but still want to indulge in a cozy festive drink. The reason I’ve docked points is because of the bad aftertaste it leaves in my mouth. It tastes good while you drink it, but it leaves your mouth dry and chalky, you definitely need to pop some gum afterwards. Excluding that, this is definitely a comfort drink for me. The peppermint is a nice medium strength and blends really well with the chocolate in my opinion. This drink does fall on the sweeter side, but even as someone with not a huge sweet tooth, it’s not enough to be considered a deal breaker for me.

9/10

I love this drink! The oat milk enhances the cookie notes and the sugar cookie flavour is quite subtle and not overly sweet or artificial. I have tried this with regular milk instead of oat milk before, and both options are good if you have an allergy or preference. This is another example of a flavour that isn’t necessarily festive without the cute red and green sprinkles on top, but I still like the once-a-year novelty. Both the hot and iced versions replicate the simple taste of a sugar cookie very well.

5/10

I am sadly disappointed by the Gingerbread Loaf. It tastes more like orange and candied ginger than gingerbread. It’s very potent, making me sick of the flavour after just a few bites. The glaze doesn’t add any additional flavour and, because the spices are so strong, it tastes flavourless. This loaf feels like a cake version of cinnamon hearts. Starbucks is doing too much with this recipe, and I’d recommend the ginger molasses cookie instead—a year-round staple—as a spicy treat.

8/10

The Chestnut Praline Latte has been my go-to holiday drink since I discovered it last year. It’s the perfect addition to a chilly winter day. This latte has lovely nutty and smoky flavour notes that mix well with Starbucks’ signature espresso. It’s topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. The nutty flavours really blend into the latte, creating a warm taste. On top of the nutty notes, there’s also a hint of a smokiness that really heightens the comfort and warmth you feel when you drink it. The only thing I wish this drink had was a stronger flavour. The nuttiness is there, but it’s too faint. Personally, I think this drink is one of the best on the holiday menu and one of my all-time favourites.

So overall, our top picks were the Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai, Peppermint Mocha/Hot Chocolate, Iced Sugar Cookie Oat Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte.

As we say goodbye to autumn and the iconic Pumpkin Spiced Latte, it’s time to find a new order to obsess over. Whether you prefer hot or cold drinks, the Holiday Menu has something for everyone. If you’re grabbing a treat with friends or need a study sesh pick-me-up, try one of our Holi-Yays and enjoy a good caffeine kick!