The Best Short Stories To Read During Your Winter Break

The perfect book is calling. Getting a break is much needed after working hard all semester, but sometimes it’s hard to commit yourself to a full-length book when so many other activities—or chores—await. This is why I’ve compiled a quick list of short stories you can add to your reading list without any strenuous commitment! From the quickest 10-minute reads to fast 300-page novels, these are my favourite stories to keep you in the reading spirit this Christmas!

“Venus Buried” by Asia W. & “Hair-Dryer Day” by Tess Ross-Callahan

Although these are two different stories, they both come from the same place. Reedsy is a site that has a story for everyone. They hold contests in which you can enter your own work based on a given prompt, allow you to vote for your favourite writers, and offer a dropdown menu that takes you from story to story in every genre imaginable. Both of these stories take around 10 ten minutes to read (coming from a slow reader) and are the perfect quick picks you can start and finish all in one sitting to get your day moving.

“Venus Buried” is a thriller short story written by Asia W. and was my first exposure to Reedsy. It offers excellent imagery and detail, keeping us on our toes until the very last word. Her piece captivates readers with extensive use of the five senses and gives the prompt “don’t tell anyone” a whole new meaning.

“Hair-Dryer Day” is a much more upbeat and comedy-filled piece written by Tess Ross-Callahan. It expertly ties together imagery from the beginning to the end of Daniel’s story as he navigates a particularly important summer day with his dog. Callahan impressively uses detail to develop her characters in a short period of time and does not shy away from any witty humour opportunities!

If neither of these peak your interest, be sure to take a look at the endless stories Reedsy can offer!

“A Way To Be Happy” is a collection of 20-30 page short stories written by Caroline Adderson that explores the tribulations of finding happiness in the most desolate situations. Adderson focuses on the resilience of humankind when in pursuit of a better life, unafraid to shed light on raw and intimate emotion. Packed with symbols of hope from start to finish, each story can stand alone without missing any context from other stories.

“What We Talk About When We Talk About Love” is a collection of anecdotes written by the famous short story author, Raymond Carver. After 176 pages, this book still lingers in my mind. It’s filled with incredibly profound ideas and convincing imagery conveyed through imaginative dialogue that invites readers to get their own meaning from his words. Carver’s capacity to express the complexities of relationships and the way people attempt to communicate love through seemingly ordinary experiences is nothing short of incredible, and I highly recommend it to anyone who craves a thought-provoking read.

Although not technically a short story, “The Poet X” is a powerful novel by Elizabeth Acevedo that is written entirely in verse, making it flow quickly despite being 380 pages. This book is a beautifully creative and intimate portrayal of the main character, Xiomara, as she navigates what it means to love against the odds and deviate from expectations. “The Poet X” is a wonderfully orchestrated novel that resonates with anyone who still struggles to find their voice. Just a precaution: this book delves into more mature subjects like religion, identity, and the struggle of family, so if that’s not your style, carry on!

I saved my personal favourite for last. “Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town” is a beautifully crafted collection of intertwined short stories. It explores the profound influence of seemingly small choices and the often unnoticed connection of lives in small towns from Alaska to the American West. This novel got me into short stories as it showed me the effect different characters have on us when seen through the lens of different perspectives. Written by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock, this book is just short of 200 pages and gives you dynamic characters, hidden meaning, and a look into the tribulations of the human experience.

Short stories are a great way to get your reading done this winter break without the extra commitment. If you want to get more into reading but find that 500-page book collecting dust on your shelf too daunting, or just need a quick read to get yourself up in the mornings, these short stories have got you covered!