The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

As the 2024 Halloween season has come and passed, celebrities have once again raised the bar with their opulent, playful, and one-of-a-kind costumes. Both Hollywood A-listers and social media legends brought their A-game this year with some jaw-dropping looks. From Gru to the Bimbettes, these outfits offer a unique blend of pop-culture references, humour, and fashion-forward designs. So, stay tuned to see which celebs won this Halloween!

Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and Holly Madison as the Bimbettes

Social media icons, Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and Holly Madison pulled out all the stops this Halloween season. Though each of them appeared in many costumes throughout the course of October, their unique Beauty and the Beast-inspired triplet look was the one to make my jaw drop. The three were seen on various social media platforms on Oct. 30, dressed as the iconic Gaston-loving characters, the Bimbettes. With Paytas in green, Mongeau in yellow, and Madison in red, I think this stunning look is sure to inspire a costume trend in the coming years.

Alex Consani as Gru

“Minions! Tonight we steal the moon!” Influencer and supermodel, Alex Consani, stunned the world when she showed up to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in her sexy Gru (Felonious Gru Sr.) costume. I first saw this head-turning Despicable Me look on Consani’s TikTok. The video of her wearing a black trench coat, a striped scarf, a bald cap, and a long prosthetic nose, received more than 21.5 million views and 5.9 million likes in just one day. Consani was also seen in this iconic look on her Instagram, and it was revealed just how sexy this sexy Gru look was. The post was captioned “What did I gru?,” and Consani is seen wearing the same scarf, cap, and nose, but she’s lost the trench and is in a sheer bralette and underwear matching set.

Lizzo’s take on a South Park Jab

“Lizzozempic” may have been the most talked about Halloween costume of the year, and it all stemmed from a not-so-subtle South Park joke. Lizzo, adorned with a smile and self-proclaimed ‘self-love,’ wore a large box costume with the text ‘LIZZO: diet suppressor.” This South Park stunt began with an episode where a doctor prescribed Eric Cartmen Lizzo as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic, as it “makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic.” Lizzo posted the costume with the cheeky caption, “Ok Halloween…you can start now”.

Madelyn Argi as Gollum

Madelyn Argi has always been a Halloween queen, but this year she managed to outdo herself with her costume of Gollum. Adorning a bald cap with a few small strands, she covered her natural brunette hair to mimic the iconic Lord of the Rings character. As a professional model, Argi used her skills to create the makeup look of Smeagal, adding pointed ears and dressing in brown to complete the look. Her costume quickly collected over 2 million likes on TikTok and 15 million views. In a following TikTok, fellow famous influencer Tarayummy is seen saying, “I’m in love with you!,” as Argi imitated Gollum.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco in Wonderland

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship grows stronger by the day, as demonstrated by the couple’s 2024 Halloween costume. Dressed as Alice and The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, the love birds took the internet by storm. Gomez wore a blonde wig, a blue tulle dress, and white Mary Janes while Blanco went all-in, painting his face white, layering patterns and colours under a trench coat and finishing the look with a large top hat wrapped with a pink ribbon. Gomez posted the couple’s costume on her Instagram which has accumulated 423 million followers, captioning it “curiouser and curiouser…”, which garnered over nine million likes.

Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from Monsters Inc.

The host of Chicken Shop Date and self proclaimed ‘very serious journalist’, Amelia Dimoldenberg has always been known as a comedian, or according to Paper Magazine, ‘The coolest person in the room’. Dimoldenberg did not take the label lightly, continuing her streak by dressing as Roz from Monsters Inc. this Halloween. Dimoldenberg committed to the role, wearing a bald cap and face latex painted green, topped with a pointy grey wig. She added a red cardigan and a long hoop skirt that reached the floor to mimic the character’s slug-like bottom half. Her costume was seen on both Instagram and TikTok but will most importantly be found in the history books as one of the best costumes of the year.

Heidi Klum is known to many as the queen of Halloween. The world waits with bated breath year after year to see what elaborate look she will wear to her infamous annual Halloween party. Some of her many awe-inspiring looks include 2008’s Goddess Kali, 2011’s cadaver, 2018’s Fiona and Shrek, and 2022’s earthworm. As Klum’s known for her unique all-out looks, the 23rd anniversary of her Halloween party was to be no different. Living up to expectations, Klum and husband, Tom Kaulitz, showed up to the event’s red carpet in elaborate his and hers E.T. costumes. Kind of terrifying and totally awesome; you can catch a glimpse of the couple’s faces blended into the alien’s necks using prosthetics and makeup.

This is where the drama comes in! As Klum always has the most out-of-the-box costumes, she’s never accidentally matched with someone… until this year. The multi-talented Janelle Monáe, showed up to a separate party the same night as Klum’s, rocking her very own E.T.-inspired look. There seems to be no bad blood between the pair, with Monáe singing Klum’s praises saying, “There can be two Hallo-queens. I love Heidi.” But despite the love between the pair, there has been much debate online about who wore it better. So, let us know who you think stole the extra-terrestrial show this Halloween night!

This year our favourite celebs pulled out all of the stops when it came to the Halloween season! From Argi’s hot girl Gollum to the many E.T.s, who do you think won 2024’s best-dressed? Though it’s only November, we’re already waiting to see what next year’s Halloween celebrity costumes will have to offer!