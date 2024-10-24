Tasty Autumn-Themed Treats and Meals to Enjoy This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

’Tis the season of pumpkin spice and everything nice (and yummy)! Fall has now officially arrived and this collection of recipes is sure to keep you feeling warm as the temperature begins to drop. I’ve put together an autumn-inspired “cookbook” that covers an array of yummy treats and meals, with a focus on in-season produce such as root vegetables and squash, as well as hot items like roasts and soup. A handful of these recipes I have enjoyed (sometimes even adding my own twist), I hope this inspires you to try your hand at the many lovely flavours of fall for your next potluck or meal prep!

Beverages

Chai

This beautiful tea blend has all the spicy flavours of autumn: cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cardamom, ginger, and black pepper. Drink this fall-flavoured beverage black, sweet, iced, or with milk. A fan favourite this time of year is a pumpkin chai latte or if a boost of energy is needed, try a dirty chai!

Cranberry Ginger Ale

A simple mix of cranberry juice and ginger ale (or cranberry-flavoured ginger ale) has been a long-standing fall tradition in my family and is best served with Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. This is also a tasty mix to be made into a cocktail. If you’re feeling fancy, spruce up your ice cubes by adding raw cranberries and sprigs of fresh rosemary!

Snacks and Sides

Original photo by Sadie Fray

Pumpkin Muffins (with spiced cream cheese icing)

My roommates and I hosted a fall solstice potluck and I must say, after doubling the recipe these muffins disappeared a lot quicker than summer did. A sweet addition that even made cream cheese haters drool, was the addition of a spiced cream cheese icing. Compared to recipes online, I cut the icing sugar and cream cheese drastically and added brown sugar, vanilla, and lots of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

Charcuterie Board

A beloved array of cheeses, crackers, breads, fruit, nuts, jams, and more are always sure to be a crowd-pleaser and full of great nutrients. What you pick is totally up to you and your (taste) buds. Fruit in season that will make a nice addition include grapes, cranberries, apples, and pears. There are plenty more pairing recommendations to try out too if you need more inspiration.

Potatoes

In all their many shapes and forms, from sweet yams to Yukon gold, potatoes are all amazing and versatile. Mash, roast, fry, load it up, the options are endless with this one! Classics that I love are roasted lemon potatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, or a sweet potato casserole with marshmallows… or maybe that would be considered dessert…

Salads

While I struggle to get my greens, I’ve found a fantastic source for fall salad ideas that I enjoy as alternatives. Straying away from traditional lettuce bases, there are warm salads, rice bases, pasta salads, lots of cabbage, kale, broccoli, beets, beans, pears, pecans, goat cheese, citrus flavours, and more. There’s a salad out there for everyone!

Soups

Original photo by Sadie Fray

Chicken Noodle

An absolute classic for soup season that is simple to make and the perfect remedy if you have come down with a case of the sniffles.

A great nutritious, hearty option that can easily be made vegan and is most often gluten and dairy-friendly. This ultimate comfort food is simple and flavourful, what more could you want. Serve with rice, sour cream, on a hotdog, or with tortilla chips!

I gave in to my cravings and made the creamiest, heartiest, cheesy potato soup. I swapped chicken broth for bone broth and added cottage cheese to up the protein. I used up leftover carrots, celery, and cauliflower from a veggie tray to keep it healthy. I also added heaps of sour cream and cheddar cheese and it was just, chef’s kiss.

Mains

Original photo by Sadie Fray

Turkey Sandwich

There are many ways to go about this one. Firstly, you don’t even need to use turkey, feel free to substitute for chicken as well! Personally, I like deli sliced meat or even chunks of rotisserie or roasted chicken. Adding cranberry sauce, mayo, stuffing, and lettuce is amazing and can help use up those Thanksgiving leftovers. A new favourite of mine combines bacon, brie, sauteed onion, and fresh apple.

Let a slow cooker, instant pot, or Dutch oven do the work for you! All you have to do is relax and enjoy the most tender of meats surrounded by herbs, spices, and veggies.

Chicken Pot Pie

I feel like fall is also the season of pies, and this savoury classic comfort food is sure to please. This recipe has over 11,000 5 star reviews and can help you to make “the best chicken pot pie of your life”.

Stuffed Peppers (or Acorn Squash)

This delicious meal covers it all, including holding your food together. With your choice of vegetable, you can fill it with rice, ground beef or sausage, mushrooms, cheese, and more.

Desserts

Original photo by Sadie Fray

This is the perfect warm dessert using in-season apples and lots of sugary, buttery goodness. I definitely recommend serving this with ice cream and caramel sauce.

A nutty, Canadian twist on the classic snickerdoodle cookie, with oodles of cinnamon and a slight tang from the cream of tartar.

I hope by now your mouth is watering… this is just the cusp of all the many fall-feeling foods out there. I wish you all the best in your cooking adventures during this delectable autumn season!