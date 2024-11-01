Sustainable Fall Fashion Guide: Eco-Friendly Fashion Ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather grows colder and summer clothes are pushed to the back of your closet, it’s important to think sustainably about the clothes you buy. Saying goodbye to summer does not mean you have to purchase a whole new wardrobe for fall. For some individuals, frequently purchasing clothes is habitual. However, it’s important to consider the impact the fashion industry has on the environment. So, before you go online to add items to your cart, and waste money on things you don’t need, look at what’s in your closet first.

Taking inventory of the items you have is crucial for maintaining a sustainable lifestyle. Do you look in your fridge and pantry to see what you have before you go to the grocery store? For me, this is a non-negotiable because when I don’t, I buy groceries I don’t need or already have. This can happen with clothing as well. Fast fashion is a growing, global powerhouse that mass produces cheap clothes to keep pace with the endless trends. The biggest contributors to fast fashion are the brands Zara, H&M, Forever 21, and Uniqlo according to EARTH.ORG.

Thrift Stores

Looking over the clothes you already own can help you understand what you truly need. Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to shop sustainability and save money. I find a lot of gems for typically more than half the retail price. I also find good quality materials like 100% cotton or linen. If you’ve never been thrift shopping, you are missing out. The amount of time I can spend sifting through the endless racks of clothes is alarming. There’s something so exhilarating when I’ve been looking for a specific item for a while and I finally find it! I recommend keeping a mental list of items you’re searching for and looking for them at each second-hand store you visit. The best thrift stores are small businesses that don’t rack up the prices on trending brands. One-dollar racks are a sign you’ve entered an amazing thrift store. I have found 14k gold jewelry, Levi’s jeans, authentic leather bags, vintage clothes, and Fujifilm digital cameras all at thrift stores in Victoria. Last week I found a brand new 100% cotton Gap sweater with the original tag attached.

Clothing Swaps

Another way to practice sustainability is having a clothing swap or sharing clothing with friends. Twice a year my mom gets together with ten of her friends, for a clothing swap and get-together all-in-one. They begin catching up and having a glass of wine and snacks. Then, they all compile their clothes and swap them amongst each other. Even when my mom thinks she has nothing to swap, she’ll always find something that needs a new home. Not only does my mom benefit from the swap but sometimes she brings home something for me and my sister!

I have a ridiculous amount of clothing that I don’t use that I’ve been collecting since my first year of university. When my friends come over, I urge them to look through them to see if they could use any of them. Who knows, maybe your friend can find a new gem from the giveaways in your closet.

Fall Fashion Inspo

On campus, I have seen so many creative and stylish outfits this semester. From all the looks I’ve seen my favourite outfits usually include a pair of denim overalls and a bright, colourful knit sweater, but there are countless other outfits that inspire the perfect fall outfit.

Pants

Corduroy pants are by far my favourite fall pants. I love how they’ve made a comeback and the blend of vintage and modern styles people pair with them. They have an interesting range of colours from earth tones like olive, brown, and tan to bolder colours like burgundy, navy, and mustard yellow. Earth-toned corduroys are so lovely in the fall especially when paired with a chunky knit sweater or with a blouse tucked into them. Cords are very versatile in that they can be dressed up or down depending on how they’re accessorized.

Boots

Black or brown leather boots are another fall staple, and I have seen endless pairs at Value Village and The Salvation Army. I love the look of Doc Martens, but I can’t do the blisters and pain. Instead, I wear a pair of black combat boots I bought years ago from Walmart. Boots are so universal and can be a simple way to elevate an outfit, plus they help keep you warm as we march closer to winter. I love the look of black boots with a long skirt and a cable knit sweater!

Sweaters

Chunky knit sweaters are another seasonal classic. You can’t go wrong with one and there are so many effortless ways to style them. My go-to fall outfit is a large knit sweater and a pair of dark-wash jeans. I switched it up this year by wearing long skirts with knit sweaters and I’ve been loving the look. Knit sweaters are stylish and cozy, and if you don’t have one, I guarantee you’ll find one you like at the thrift store. Value Village has rows and rows of knit sweaters in every colour you can imagine.

Scarves

Scarves are another essential for your fall wardrobe as the weather starts to become colder. I love wearing scarves on days when my outfit needs a pop of colour or texture. They can be worn in so many different ways: they can be draped over your shoulders, wrapped around your neck and head, and knotted. Recently, I thrifted a vintage gold scarf clip and it’s become my new obsession! With a scarf clip, you can experiment with folding, tying, and styling the scarf.

Leather Jackets

Another fall favourite of mine is leather jackets. Leather jackets are timeless and great for layering and adding a polished look. They also add variation in tone and texture to an outfit. Leather jackets provide a nice layer of warmth without being too bulky. I love wearing them with a dress and tights, or a chunky knit sweater and jeans. All of my favourite fall clothing items are from the thrift store and I hope some of yours are too!

Transitioning your wardrobe between seasons can be tricky, especially when trying to be more sustainable. With some mindful changes, you can ease the adjustment and make a positive impact on the planet. The fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to environmental destruction, with a large amount of waste going into landfills. A report by The Government of Canada found that textiles are the fifth-largest category of plastic waste sent to landfills in Canada. We all need to do our part in reducing the amount of waste that goes into Canadian landfills. Being aware of the clothes you already own, shopping at thrift stores, and swapping clothes with friends are just a few ways to help.

So, before you order clothes you don’t need for this fall, take a look in your closet and ask yourself if you really need anything. Most of the time you will have everything you need, but if you do find yourself wanting new clothes, going to the thrift store is the way to go. The earth and your bank account will thank you kindly. If you’re a visual learner, check out our Pinterest board, for even more fall fashion ideas!