Six Accessories to Heat Up Your Winter Wardrobe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

As the cold weather starts to roll in, we don’t have to let the harsh winter stop us from becoming our most fashionable selves. There are tons of ways to accessorize your frosty fits that will keep you looking your best without sacrificing much-needed warmth. All of these accessories are very versatile and can accommodate any style or aesthetic. So, warm up and get ready to hear about the six hottest accessories to heat up your winter wardrobe.

Thick Socks/Leg Warmers

Fuzzy, comfy, and cozy: thick socks and leg warmers are the ultimate winter accessories. I included both chunky socks and leg warmers in the same category because they can be styled to mimic very similar looks; so as a result if you have one you don’t need to splurge on the other. With “warm” in the name, leg warmers are sure to keep your legs nice and toasty if you’re wearing a skirt or tights. You can go white, ribbed, or frilly to achieve a soft, feminine look or patterned, stripped, and bright to achieve a more vibrant, eclectic style. These accessories pair amazingly with short boots but can also be styled with runners, heels, or even ballet flats.

Skinny Scarves

I know everyone loves their chunky knit scarves, and don’t get me wrong, I love them too, but if you want to be ahead of the game, get yourself a skinny knit or fabric scarf. Fashion is constantly working in cycles and with the Y2K comeback getting stronger with each passing season, this will certainly be the it-girl accessory soon. What you sacrifice in heat you’ll make up tenfold in style. Whether you’re thinking lace, patterned, plain, or colourful, this is the perfect item to set you apart. And what’s better? Because this item isn’t too warm, you can style it year-round!

Oversized Slouchy Bags

I know I told you to downsize on your scarves, but bigger is better when it comes to bags! As a student, I carry a lot of things every single day, whether it’s my computer, headphones, Kindle, chargers, phone, wallet, keys, or a million other useless trinkets; a large enough bag is not just a want, it’s a need. Though I’m preferential to a purse-style look, tote or satchel bags are also great looks for this season. As for the colour and material, that’s up to you, but burgundy and forest green, or suede and leather are always amazing winter staples. The relaxed oversized look of these bags is so cute and will pair perfectly with any puffer or trench coat you style this year!

Silver Jewellery

Cool tones for the cool season; it just makes sense. Silver jewellery is the best way to add a little bit of bling in the middle of all of this drab weather. Some of my staples include chunky hooped earrings, layered necklaces, and stacked silver bangles, but the possibilities are endless. Too bundled up to show off your sparkle? There are many other ways you can get in your silver fixes, such as belt buckles, boot and shoe eyelets, purses, glasses, or even consider adding some silver studs/pins to your clothes.

Fingerless Gloves

For all of my fellow phone addicts, fingerless gloves should be at the top of your wish list this year. Every winter my hands end up freezing cold, but I can never wear regular gloves because they get in the way of my millions of hours of screen time. Before you say it, I know they make ones with touchpads but they never work well for me. So, let me help you put the fun in functional; fingerless gloves are the perfect solution, where you don’t have to sacrifice your style, heat, or dexterity. With multiple styles that include removable mitten covers, you’ll find the cutest pair of everyday gloves to flawlessly suit your needs.

Knitted Headbands and Balaclavas

Keeping your head warm is a must, but it’s time we Canadians move beyond the toque. Upgrade your headwear this season with knitted headbands or balaclavas! These adorable accessories will be the perfect statement piece to go with any bundled-up look. Knitted headbands are great for keeping your hair in check while you stay cozy, while balaclavas have the added bonus of protecting your neck and ears against the biting winds. Also, for my crafty friends, break out your knitting needles or crochet hooks and these can be all yours with some yarn and an Etsy pattern or YouTube tutorial.

As a reminder, it’s important to shop intentionally and sustainably! If you need tips for how to thrift shop like a pro, check out fellow Her Campus at UVic writer, Claudia Phillips’ article, “My Best Thrift Tips as a Seasoned Victoria Thrifter.”

You don’t need a whole new wardrobe to update your cold season closet, because these accessories will bring the heat! Whether it’s the silver jewelry, slouchy bags, or cozy leg warmers that caught your eye, you’re well on your way to becoming a snowy style icon. If you’re interested in finding some inspiration or you’re just a visual learner, you can check out this article’s mood board, “Accessories to Heat Up Your Winter Wardrobe” on the Her Campus UVic Pinterest, @hercampusuvic.