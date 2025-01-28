Romance Book Recommendations From Two Women Who Love Smut

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world fraught with disappointing men who can’t even be bothered to bring you $5 flowers, it’s unsurprising that women are drawn into literary universes where they can get their happily ever after. So, whether you’re looking to break into the world of romance or you’re a seasoned veteran, we’re sure to have something new and maybe even steamy (wink, wink) for you. From fantasy and fairies to mafia men and female serial killers, stay tuned to find your next perfect romance read.

“Made Series” by Danielle Lori

Content Warning: Drug Usage, Arranged Marriage, Violence, Murder, Blackmail, Rape, Sexual Assualt, and Kidnapping

The Made Series by Danielle Lori is a dark-romance trilogy made up of three books: The Sweetest Oblivion, The Maddest Obsession, and The Darkest Temptation. These books follow three different couples: each pair contains a mafia man with a woman who gets swept up in his dangerous life of organized crime. The Made Series really has it all: hot brooding men, spicy drama, good sex scenes, and all while being very well written. While we are preferential to the first two books, all three were undoubtedly five-star reads. Our biggest critique of the series is that we found the main female characters to be sort of unlikeable, but we know a few people who’ve read it and thoroughly disagree; so you’ll have to see for yourself!

The fourth and final book in this series has been confirmed by author Danielle Lori. It is going to be entitled The Purest Addiction but no release date––or even release year––has been set. We have little hope that this final book will be published anytime soon, but when it does we are certain to be the first in line to read it.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” Series by Sarah J. Mass

Content Warning: Violence, Murder, Torture, Sexual Assault, and Kidnapping

A Court of Thorns and Roses series, commonly known as ACOTAR, is a smut series you may know from ‘Booktok’ or your local Indigo store’s popular reads table. Either way, this series is not one to miss out on. The series revolves around Feyre Archeron, a 19-year-old girl swept up into a faerie world following her decision to shoot a wolf to feed her family. This series is a whirlwind of fantasy, sex, and plot twists that will leave the reader begging Mass for more. The series is made up of A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames. Each book follows Feyre through her increasingly bewildering and jaw-dropping life, from romance to war, encapsulating the best parts of each. As the series progresses, it follows more of the main characters in depth, and by the end, the reader is assured to feel connected to the characters like they are their own friends.

As the series racks up more fans by the day, many are questioning when the next book will come out. Following the announcement of the sixth book in January 2024, she let fans know that she was “…very, very excited about this one.” Make sure you get caught up reading this series before the next book drop!

“The Mindf*ck Series” by C. M. Owens and S. T. Abby

Content Warning: Violence, Murder, Torture, Rape, Sexual Assualt, and Kidnapping

The Mindf*ck Series by C. M. Owens and S. T. Abby is an absolute must-read! Think Dexter meets Criminal Minds; this series follows Lana Myers, a serial killer who has been seeking revenge against the men from her past who wronged her. All is going smoothly when—plot twist—she falls in love with the FBI profiler assigned to her case, Logan Bennett. We would say that this series is more plot-focused rather than romance/sex-focused, but it still checks both boxes very well. One thing is certain, this series is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

This series is made up of five books: The Risk, Sidetracked, Scarlet Angel, All the Lies, and Paint It All Red, but it really needs to be read all at once as each book is quite short and unsatisfying on its own. This was easily a five-star series, but each individual book ranged from three to five stars for us.

“Crescent City” Series by Sarah J. Mass

Content Warning: Drug Usage, Murder, and Violence

The Crescent City series is Mass’s latest smutty fantasy series, based in a much more technology-based modern world filled with witches, werewolves, and angels. As silly as it might sound, Mass creates a world unlike any other fantasy series; complex but fun, filled with friendship, fighting, mystery, and, of course, steamy scenes that will leave you wanting more. Bryce Quinlan, the main character, is a half-fae half-human, a heroic woman who aims to discover herself in a complicated world. Mass’s talent for making relatable, lovable, and clever main protagonists makes her smut books not only wanted for their sex scenes but for their witty plots.

The series is made up of three books, House of Earth and Blood, House of Sky and Breath, and House of Flame and Shadow. As the plot thickens throughout the books, the sex heats up and the story becomes so deeply complex that the reader is promised to never want to leave the world of Bryce Quinlan.

Bonus Read:

“Love and Other Words” by Christina Lauren

If you’re a beginner in the world of smutty novels, this book may be just the one for you. A more romance-focused plot, the story follows Macy Sorenson, a modern woman planning her life out step-by-step, perfect as can be. But, when she runs into an old friend/her first love, Elliot, her worldview tumbles apart and she questions everything. Told in the form of then and now, we dare say that this novel is a romantic masterpiece, with some smut thrown in to satisfy the reader’s desires that inevitably evolve with the character’s intertwined stories.

This book may not be as hardcore as the others on this list, but it will not leave you with any less entertainment, sex, romance, and pain. A tear jerking novel (seriously, we cried) touching on themes of tragedy and forgiveness, this is a must-read for anyone who loves romance or wants to enter the world of smut.

Unfortunately, men worshiping their female partners is a trend rarely seen in the modern dating world, so reading books filled with passion, love, and of course some steamy sex, have become a common pastime for women around the world. Until this changes, we make no apologies for living in a fantasy world of love and lust. It’s time to let go of your shame and embrace the season of smut. Dive into the fantasy adventure of Sarah J. Mass’s A Court of Thorns and Roses or embrace the dark romance of Danielle Lori’s Made Series and it’ll sure to be your next favourite fiction find. Happy reading!