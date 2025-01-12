Reformation’s Bi-Annual Sale: Here’s What You Need to Know Before It’s Gone

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve heard about the brand Reformation over and over, but never actually shopped it. The sustainable-forward fashion brand has been popular for over a decade, but its prices are unaffordable for the average student. So when I came across the bi-annual sale, offering up to 70% off with much of it still in stock—I had to investigate.

Here’s what I found. Since its humble beginnings in 2009 as a re-tailoring shop in Los Angeles, Reformation has skyrocketed in popularity. There are now shops in London, New York, Paris, and Toronto, and the brand has attracted millennials, Gen Z, and celebs alike.

With lofty circular fashion goals, some have debated Reformation’s authenticity. But going into its 16th year, the brand has shown continued improvements on issues, while successfully working towards sustainability goals.

My conclusion: Reformation hasn’t reached the sustainable ideal yet, but it shows great transparency and is a better alternative to fast fashion. The sale helps affordability, a lot, and the styles are a hybrid of trendy and timeless—key to a long-lasting wardrobe.

Browse the collection here, or take a look at my top picks below.

This corset-style tank can be dressed up or down and would pair well with high- or low-rise jeans. My personal thought is that this would eat under a blazer.

These leather pumps come in black, off-white, and red, pairing well with an extravagant outfit, a basic corporate look, or even a quick errand run. It’s a wardrobe staple.

This dress is actually made with wool that’s 100% traceable to the farm of origin—Cool…And warm. It’s a dress I could actually see myself wearing this winter.

I see this skirt having endless pairing possibilities, whether that’s corporate, picnic, or shopping. The slit at the back adds a cute flair.

My first thought when seeing the Tate Top was “I need this.” It’s a blazer look in tank top form—hard yes for me. I would pair this with jeans or trousers.

This look is part of actor Laura Harrier’s capsule wardrobe inspired by her personal style. It looks really comfy like the ideal basic dress to add to your wardrobe. This would pair well with a cute sweater or oversized leather bomber jacket.

This is definitely on the more expensive side, but the Barbie-meets-vintage-glam aesthetic is worth the splurge in my opinion. This would look chic with a leather skirt or jeans.

If you have a fancy event that calls for a strapless long dress, this might just be the dress. I’m intrigued by the colour, is it gold, brown or silver? Either way, it’s giving “best dressed.”

If you’ve been keeping up on Vogue fashion, you probably already know that leopard print, ballet flats, and mesh shoes are in, so why not combine all three? I think this could add some iconic personality to a basic outfit.



Even if these pieces are not in your current budget, these looks are vision board material for your 2025 fashion goals. A tip that has upped my fashion game is curating my wardrobe to reflect my favourite celebrities. Scroll through their Instagram feed and get inspired, then head over to a clothing sale, like Reformation, and transform your closet. Here’s to a fashion-forward year!