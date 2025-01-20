The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Time flies by, and before we know it, it is already 2025. Brace yourself for a wave of nostalgia, and maybe a touch of shock, when you realize that these beloved pieces of pop culture are about to hit a quarter-century milestone. That’s right! Prepare to feel old as we take a trip down memory lane and revisit the chart-topping songs, groundbreaking TV shows, and unforgettable films of the year 2000.

Music:

“And everybody havin’ a ball,” because Baha Men’s iconic single “Who Let the Dogs Out” turns 25 this year! This song came out on July 26, 2000, to mixed reviews; it won Best Dance Recording at the 2001 Grammys, but it was also ranked third on Rolling Stone‘s “Top 20 Most Annoying Songs” list in 2007. Regardless, this song has withstood the test of time and continues to be the ultimate karaoke classic.

Did you know: The Baha Men’s version of this song that we know and love is actually a cover! This song was originally written and released by Anslem Douglas in 1999 under the name “Doggie.”

This is just one of many hits that Britney Spears released in the early 2000s. This single came out on April 11, 2000, and quickly rose through the charts all the way to number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100. As well as being a single, this song was also track one on Spears’s second studio album by the same name. Oops!… I Did it Again (the album)—also released in the year 2000—debuted at number one in multiple countries, selling 1.319 million copies in the week of its release. Though Spears’s most recent musical release was in 2020 with the rollout of her album Glory (Deluxe), we did receive a best-selling memoir from her in 2023 entitled The Woman in Me.

The hip-hop duo OutKast—made up of André 3000 and Big Boi—released the unforgettable song “Ms. Jackson” on Sept. 18, 2000. The main chorus of the song, “I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson…” was actually inspired by a conversation that Andre 3000 was too scared to have with Kolleen Wright, the mother of Andre’s child’s mother. A short 15 weeks after its release, “Ms. Jackson” reached number one on The Billboard Hot 100, also reaching “number one in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.” With its catchy lyrics and palpable emotion, this song remains a revered classic 25 years later.

Television Shows:

The 25-year anniversary of this staple autumn series is finally here! Gilmore Girls is a television show that follows the dramatic lives of mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. This series’ first season aired on Oct. 5, 2000, and it continued for seven seasons until 2007. Gilmore Girls even had a reboot in 2016, a television mini-series entitled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Even 25 years later this show is still a fall favourite for many!

“The tribe has spoken” and they say that Survivor is now 25 years old! Since airing their first season on May 31, 2000, they have consistently released two seasons a year—except for a quick Covid-related hiatus—of this action-packed, competition television show. With new themes to capture our attention such as “Heroes vs. Villains” and “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty,” Survivor has been able to withstand the test of time. Will you be tuned in for the upcoming season?

“Dora, Dora, Dora the Explorer,” turns 25 this year! Dora the Explorer was a highly popular animated children’s show that followed the various adventures of Dora and her friends. The first season of Dora the Explorer aired on Aug. 14, 2000, and the show continued to run consistently until June 5, 2014. In total, 8 seasons of the original series aired, but the show also inspired many spin-offs including the series, Go, Diego, Go, Dora and Friends: Into the City, and Dora, and the live-action film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Be prepared to see Dora hit the big screen once again as the film sequel titled, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, is currently in development.

“Expect the unexpected” because Big Brother has been captivating audiences for 25 years! This reality TV show’s first season aired on July 5, 2000, and as of Sept. 19, 2024, 26 boundary-pushing seasons have been released. With its unique combination of strategic gameplay and interpersonal drama, Big Brother quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The series continues to create new twists and turns such as the iconic “Power of Veto,” “Project DNA,” and “Split House,” to keep fans on the edge of their seats year after year.

Movies:

“Are you not entertained?” After Gladiator’s international premiere on May 12, 2000, it quickly became a global phenomenon, earning $465.5 million at the box office. This iconic film tells the story of former Roman General, Maximus Decimus Meridius—played by Russell Crowe—who seeks to avenge the death of his family. This acclaimed film recently inspired the sequel, Gladiator II, which was released in November of 2024, starring A-listers Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and more!

The first of the X-Men films, based on the comic book series by the legendary Stan Lee, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Released on July 14, 2000, the movie follows the rising tension of a world inhabited by both humans and mutants. This film laid the foundation for a franchise that spans multiple sequels, spin-offs, and reboots including X-Men: Days of Future Past, Logan, and The New Mutants. Starring Hugh Jackson as Wolverine, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and Ian McKellen as Magneto, X-Men is one of the most renowned superhero films of its era.

Here’s a fun fact for my fellow Victoria residents: Hatley Castle was used as Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngers for the X-Men sequel films: X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Deadpool.

Happy New Year, Angels! The iconic, action-adventure spy flick, Charlie’s Angels will be turning 25 this year. Released on Oct. 22, 2000, this film follows three spies, Natalie Cook (Cameron Diaz), Dylan Sanders (Drew Barrymore), and Alexandra “Alex” Munday (Lucy Liu), as they try to locate a kidnapped software engineer. This 2000s movie was created as an update to the 70s television series of the same name and quickly became a cult classic. The success of the original film inspired one sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and one (less successful) spin-off, Charlie’s Angels (2019).

As we enter 2025, it’s hard to ignore the significance of the 25-year anniversaries. These songs, shows, and movies have proven to have lasting impacts, reminding us of how far we’ve come and how some things always seem to stay the same. So break out your iPod, DVD player, or maybe even a VHS tape or two, and be prepared to laugh, dance, or even cringe as you revisit some of this iconic media. So, cheers to the last 25 years, and here’s to the next!