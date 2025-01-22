My Top 5 Favourite Thrift Stores in Victoria

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The exhilaration of scouring for second-hand gems is a thrill I partake in often. Throughout my four years attending UVic, I’ve become something of a thrift store connoisseur. So, if you’re looking to discover Victoria’s best deals, search no further, as I have compiled a list of my all-time favourite second-hand stores.

Broad View Thrift Store is my all-time favourite second-hand store. It’s open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The prices are very conservative, and they often have monthly discounts such as red tags that are 50% off. The staff is lovely, and I like to spark up fun conversations with the customers. I always find great pants and jewellery when I shop there. Another great aspect is that they don’t overprice popular brand names like popular thrift store chains do.

Located off Hillside Avenue on Quadra Street, Beacon Hill Thrift Shop comes in a close second for my favourite thrift stores. They always offer discounts such as the green tags which are 50% off and the one-dollar rack they have at the back of the store. Another cool aspect of this store is that one side is your typical thrift store, while the other is a boutique. The boutique still has relatively low prices; however, the clothing selection is more upscale. Another thing I like about Beacon Hill is that 100% of their proceeds go to non-profit programs and services.

The Salvation Army on Quadra

The Salvation Army on Quadra Street and Cedar Hill Crossroad is the most dependable thrift store on this list. This is the first thrift store I ever went to when I moved to Victoria in 2021 and it’s yet to disappoint me. If you sign up with your email, they offer monthly coupons and discounts and because it’s so close to UVic, I always find such cool items donated by students. The staff is always friendly and helpful and the atmosphere there is unmatched. Every time I go, women always compliment my finds, and I’m instantly assured that I look good.

WIN Resale is a great consignment shop but it tends to be a bit pricier compared to my other favourites on this list. However, they offer a 25% discount on Saturdays for students, so if I find something I like during the week, I usually wait until Saturday to buy it. They have a great, expansive selection of items including, glassware, shoes, vintage clothing, jewellery, bags, and craft supplies. There are a bunch of locations you can find around Victoria including on Quadra Street and Pandora Avenue.

Every time I go into the Thrift/Craft Alternative Art Supply Store in Market Square, I get so much dopamine from all the fun things they have. Not only is everything meticulously organized, but all the items are also priced at an affordable cost. They have almost every craft item I can think of, as well as an area where you can fill up a bag and pay by the weight! They have stickers, ten pencil crayons for a dollar, jewellery-making items, trinkets, rings, and more. I would go as far as calling this store a crafter’s heaven. If you haven’t already checked it out, you need to do so as soon as possible, I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Being eco-conscious and budget-friendly are both very important to me and shopping at second-hand stores is a great way to do so. So, spice up this New Year by checking out one of these five thrift stores. I guarantee you’ll find some treasures, save money, and give a second-hand item a new life!