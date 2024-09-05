Must-Read Contemporary Memoirs For Those Looking to Break Away From Fiction

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Real life can be more compelling than fiction and such is true for these must-read memoirs. From childhood struggles and relationships to social media and mental health, these contemporary novels have something for everyone. In these autobiographies, the authors are able to eloquently portray their personal stories in a way that will glue you to the page. So, get your reading glasses ready, and your Goodreads out, because these books deserve the top spot on your reading list.

Girl, Interrupted – Susanna Kaysen

Content warning: Contains descriptions of mental health, institutional abuse, eating disorders, self-harm, and suicide

Goodreads rating: 3.93 stars –– Personal rating: 4 stars

What makes a person sane? Girl, Interrupted is Susanna Kaysen’s 1992 memoir which documents her experience of being institutionalized at a psychiatric hospital in the 1960s. Girl, Interrupted authentically covers complex themes such as mental health, isolation, identity, and sanity.

I was enthralled by this book after just the first few pages; reading it cover-to-cover in just three days thanks to its fast-paced narrative. If you’re stuck in a reading slump, this novel is a short and easy read with a captivating plot that is perfect for getting you reading again! Readers are able to deeply connect with Kaysen and her story due to her reflective writing style and pictures of her real medical documents. For fans of the 1999 movie, such as myself, I still highly recommend this book but be aware that it’s different. As this book is an autobiography, the content it covers is Kaysen’s true story which people will find to be quite distinct from the movie version as it has almost a completely different plot line.

Just Kids – Patti Smith

Content warning: Contains mild descriptions of drug usage

Goodreads Rating: 4.21 stars –– Personal Rating: 5 stars

“‘What will happen to us?’ I asked. ‘There will always be us,’ he answered.” Just Kids by Patti Smith has been easily one of my favorite reads of the year. Set in the 70s rock-and-roll scene of New York, Smith’s memoir follows the rise of her music career, as a singer-songwriter, alongside the unique connection she shared with fellow artist, Robert Mapplethorpe. From the creation of art to meeting some of the biggest celebrities of the 70s, this story is one of music, poetry, adventure, and most importantly, love.

Just Kids carries a poetic prose (similar to Smith’s musical works) that will suck you in from just the first few pages. Accenting the authentic storytelling there are many never-before-seen photographs of Smith, Mapplethorpe, their art, and their life together. I am not the first to sing this book’s praises but I do so unapologetically because never has a book left me feeling inspired.

The Glass Castle – Jeannette Walls

Content warning: Contains descriptions of addiction, childhood abuse, and sexual abuse

Goodreads Rating: 4.32 stars –– Personal Rating: 5 stars

The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls is a novel that has stuck with me for many years now. In this 2005 memoir, Walls recounts her unorthodox upbringing; spending her childhood on the run from the law with her parents and two brothers. Her story is one of resilience, strength, and family loyalty. The way this novel speaks on familial relations is especially impactful—covering ideas such as the difference between being loved but not cared for, and how boundaries, attachment, and love can coexist.

I’ve reread this book many times throughout the years and each time I am able to pull new meanings and themes that impact me; most recently the importance of forgiveness. Though this can be a painful story due to the complex themes it covers, I recommend this book to anyone. The rawness and truth that comes from her story will allow everyone to connect in some way to it.

I’m Glad My Mom Died – Jennette McCurdy

Content warning: Contains descriptions of eating disorders, childhood abuse, and sexual abuse

Goodreads Rating: 4.46 stars –– Personal Rating 4.5 stars

She’s telling you just how she feels (IYKYK). I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy is the child star’s 2022 debut novel and it certainly belongs on this list as a must-read. Captivating, hilarious, and horrifying wrapped all into one; this memoir will make you laugh while simultaneously leaving your jaw on the floor.

Though I personally believe that this book has something for everyone, it’s an especially fascinating read for those who grew up watching McCurdy on iCarly. McCurdy talks in detail about the abuses she faced in her childhood at the hands of her mother and the acting industry, as well as how she’s grown since. I’m Glad My Mom Died is able to tackle the complexity of mother-daughter relationships as well as sensitively talking about issues such as unstable childhoods, sexual abuse, eating disorders, and corruption within the child entertainment industry.

For those who enjoy audiobooks, I highly suggest listening to the one narrated by McCurdy herself. Available on Audible or Spotify Premium, listening to her tell her own story packs an extra punch to this story.

These must-read memoirs are able to connect with readers and show them a powerful and personal story through the eyes of the author. Whether it’s Kaysen’s depiction of the realities of mental health in Girl, Interrupted, Smith’s poetic journey through art and love in Just Kids, Walls’s story of resilience and family in The Glass Castle, or McCurdy’s shocking story about personal battles and childhood fame in I’m Glad My Mom Died, each book provides a unique perspective that allow us to not only understand more about them but also more about ourselves.