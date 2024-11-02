‘Love Is Blind’ USA Season Seven Review and Reunion Recap: Part Two

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoiler warning for Love is Blind USA Season Seven!

Season seven is a wrap, folks! The latest season of Netflix’s Love is Blind USA is officially over after the airing of the reunion episode on Oct. 30th, and boy, oh boy, was this one for the history books. This season was messy, cute, and as always, drama-filled. Let’s take a walk through all the best and craziest moments from the season, including the reunion!

The “I Dos” and the “I Do Nots”

I think I should buy a lottery ticket after how spot-on I was with my altar predictions (or maybe I’ve just watched too much Love is Blind). My faves, Taylor and Garrett got hitched, Ashley and Tyler (unfortunately) also got married, and sadly, Marissa and Ramses did in fact call it quits before even reaching the altar (however it certainly wasn’t mutual, yikes). The other three couples that the show was following all broke it off way before making it to the altar. Both married couples were confirmed to still be together at the reunion!

The Reunion

First of all, I just have to say to whoever was styling the cast for the reunion: I hope your pillow is cold on both sides because everyone looked so good. Even some of my less-favourite cast members looked amazing. Taylor and Garrett without a doubt took the prize home for best dressed in my opinion (not biased at all…), especially with Garrett’s new hairdo.

Presented again by the show’s celebrity hosts, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the reunion started with a bang right off the bat. Vanessa immediately asked Tyler about the rumours online about his secret children, to which both Tyler and Ashley had lots to say. Also, the clip of Marshall’s (cast member from season four) facial expression from when Tyler’s sperm donation was mentioned was absolutely priceless. Tyler and Ashley both affirmed that Ashley was fully aware of his involvement in the children’s lives the whole time, and they were only pretending for the cameras to try and protect the children’s personal information. Vanessa didn’t ask any follow-up questions. While all this might be true, the fact is Tyler still lied to Ashley in the pods about having children, limited involvement or not. Plus with the baby momma coming online with her own claims of Tyler’s relationship with their kids and saying that the children were conceived naturally, who knows what to believe?

This reunion also brought out a lot of previous cast members from all the seasons including Bliss and Zack (season four) and their new baby girl, A.D (season six), Jessica (season one), and more! I love that production has started to bring old cast members back and check in with them on their relationships and lives, and I hope it’s something that we continue to see in upcoming reunions. There were also a handful of parents of some of the cast members from season seven including both of Taylor’s parents and Marissa’s scary mom, who had lots to say…

Speaking of Marissa, onto our next couple! At the reunion, Ramses claimed that he felt differences in their “energy” which was one the main reasons why he wanted to end things with Marissa. Vanessa, Marissa’s mom (not to be confused with host, Vanessa Lachey), said that she and Ramses talked on the day of his and Marissa’s breakup and understood his reasoning for ending things. However, Vanessa then shifted to calling Ramses out, saying that he “broke her,” referring to Marissa. The whole moment was very emotional as both Marissa and Ramses shared their feelings about the breakup. Their segment ended well despite this and I loved when Nick Lachey complimented Marissa on her energy and the goodness of her soul.

As intense as Hannah is, she showed up to the reunion looking absolutely fabulous and stood on business throughout her and Nick’s whole segment. Hannah acknowledged that she came off strong and harsh at times when talking with Nick throughout the show, which showed growth and maturity on her part. However, the takeaway from this pair’s segment had to be the reveal that Nick was telling all the other cast members that he was not attracted to Hannah while the two of them were together. Nick denied it over and over again but the entire cast held him accountable, especially Marissa, who had her best friend Hannah’s back. It was also revealed that Hannah found that Nick had written in his journal that he wanted to be the “most famous person from Love is Blind ever,” which brought into question his intentions for being on the show.

Brittany and Leo also made an appearance and we learned that the pair ended their short relationship amicably and that they’re currently friends.

Monica and Stephen’s segment was short and rather uneventful. Stephen apologized for his inappropriate messaging with an old acquaintance and stated that he was working on himself. Monica rolled her eyes several times and didn’t seem to believe much of what Stephen was saying (me too girl).

Perhaps the most explosive interaction of the night was when Alex and Tim rehashed their relationship. It turned into a “he said,” “she said” moment, with the pair yelling back and forth, calling each other disrespectful, and both stating that the other person was lying. Vanessa Lachey eventually had to cut the two of them off after several minutes of fighting because it was clear their conversation was going nowhere and that there was still a great deal of animosity between these ex-fiances. Alex seemed the most authentic out of the two as she stated actual examples rather than just misdirecting the conversation as Tim did.

Overall, I think this reunion was pretty successful. Vanessa and Nick Lachey touched on several significant moments throughout the show that either needed clarification or further explanation from cast members. The Lachey’s have had issues doing this in the past with previous reunions so I was glad to see that they did better this time around.

Final Thoughts on Season Seven

Season seven was not my favourite nor my least favourite season of Love is Blind USA. It had its ups and downs, as all seasons do, and this one’s coming in the middle of the pack for me. The main issue I had with this season was that there were a lot of arguments and discussions that were either not included in the final cut or were not filmed at all, leaving viewers grasping for context. Instances like the discussion surrounding Tyler’s children, the two arguments between Alex and Tim, Stephen’s shifty text messages, and more. I think a lot of cast members are choosing to hide these discussions from production and are having them in private to try and maintain their public image, which brings into question the authenticity of the show.

Similarly, the other main issue I have is the fact that it’s becoming obvious that some people who are going on this show are so focused on how they present to the public, that they’re acting and hiding their intentions from their partners and production. This has started happening more and more as new seasons come out and the show gains popularity, which is unfortunately an aspect of reality television that I’m not a huge fan of.

With that being said, this season gave us Taylor and Garrett who are as wonderful as ever and still seem to be head over heels for each other. The friendships between the cast members, especially the girls, are another great thing to come out of this show and it was honestly cuter to see than most of the couples this season.

If you’re excited for more Love is Blind, Vanessa Lachey announced that the next season of Love is Blind USA will be coming out on Feb. 14, 2025, and will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. There was even a sneak peek of some of the cast members from season eight! I can’t wait for the new season to come out and I hope you feel the same!