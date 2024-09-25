How To Vote: An Overview of the BC Provincial Elections Process

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the 2024 British Columbia (B.C.) Provincial Election coming up in October, it’ is almost time to hand in our ballots. As a first-time voter myself, I completely understand that dealing with the complicated process of registration and voting can be confusing or stressful. So whether you’re a future voter, a first-time voter, or just want to brush up on your understanding, you’ve come to the right place.

Registration information

Voter registration closes at midnight on Oct. 7, 2024, so here’s everything you need to know to be prepared. According to Elections BC, you can register to vote and participate in the British Columbia provincial elections as long as you are “a Canadian citizen, 18 or older, a B.C. resident for the past six months, and not disqualified from voting.”

How to register

Registering to vote isn’t as daunting of a task as it may seem. Registering is simple, flexible, and, depending on your registration method, can be done in less than 10 minutes.

There are four ways to register:

Online on the Elections BC website

By phone during the Elections BC office hours

through a form sent in by mail, fax, or email

in person at a registration drive or the main office in Victoria.

Registering online is my preferred method; online registration is quick and easy with their user-friendly website that can be accessed on a phone or computer.

The information needed may be slightly different depending on your method of registration, but overall, the personal information you will need to register is your name, date of birth, address, and one of the following identification numbers: your B.C. driver’s license number, your B.C. Identification Card number, the last six digits of your Social Insurance Number, or the last six digits of your Personal Health Number.

What if you’re underage?

If you are 16 or 17, even though you cannot vote in this upcoming election, you can register as a “Future Voter.” Registering early allows you to be all set up once you’re old enough to participate. As a future voter, you can register using the same four options stated above under the How to Register section.

How to vote

Methods of voting

The most common form of voting is in person. Expected voting spaces are now listed, but these spaces and times are currently subject to change and will be updated closer to the election. UVic students will be able to find spaces close to them under the electoral districts: Saanich North and the Islands, Saanich South, Victoria-Beacon Hill, and Victoria-Swan Lake. There is also an opportunity for people to vote on the UVic campus in the Student Union Building on Oct. 10-11 and Oct. 15-16. There are two options for voting in person: during the advanced voting period or on the final voting day. On Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 15-16 advanced voting will take place. Not every space open for advanced voting will be open every day during that period. The final day to vote is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, when voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find where and when spaces will be open for advanced voting and final voting on the Elections BC website under 2024 Provincial Election, Where to Vote.

There are also two alternative methods of voting offered: voting by mail or assisted telephone voting. These methods are most commonly used by those residing out of province or country during the election period For more information regarding requesting a vote-by-mail package or assisted telephone voting, check out this link on the Elections BC website.

what to bring to vote

Most importantly, voters need to be able to prove their identity and address. This can be done through one of three methods. One option is using one piece of government-issued photo ID. Another option is using two pieces of ID or documentation; both must contain your name, and one must contain your address. Finally, you can use another registered voter to vouch for their identity, this voucher must be directly related to you or be responsible for your care. On the actual day, you only need to meet the criteria for one of these options. You can find specified examples of proper documentation on the Elections BC website under 2024 Provincial Election, Voter ID.

Choosing your candidate

In order to be prepared to vote on election day, you need to know the candidates running for office in your electoral district. The full list of candidates will be available by Sept. 28, as nominations are ongoing until Sept. 21. You will be able to find your local candidates on the Candidate List on the Elections BC website.

Faq’s

Q. What if I live part-time in two different ridings?

A. If you are planning on staying in one area long-term, vote there, but if your time is split quite equally, vote in whatever place you feel is your home.

Q. What if I’m not in my riding on election day?

A. Due to BC’s vote-from-anywhere policy, you are able to vote for any riding from any polling station.

For any additional questions or concerns, you can access the Elections BC website or contact the election information hotline at +1(800) 661-8683 or electionsbc@elections.bc.ca.