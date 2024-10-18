How The University of Victoria’s Community Garden Grows More Than Plants

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Get your hands dirty this semester and volunteer at the University of Victoria’s Community Gardens. In a world where people are stuck inside concrete buildings, glued to their laptops, the UVic community garden offers a fresh way to connect with nature. The garden is located on Mackenzie Avenue, steps away from The Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities (CARSA).

Summer is when the garden is at its peak and right now it’s flourishing with its lasting presence. As fall progresses, the rich greens transform into fiery reds and deep oranges, some plants drop seeds, and others shed their leaves. The air is crisp and the fallen leaves crunch underfoot as you walk along the garden plots. As winter approaches, the garden’s greenery will dwindle and summer flowers will end their blooming cycle. Before the summer’s harvest is over, I urge you to check out UVic’s community garden—you won’t be disappointed.

A wide variety of fruits and vegetables grow in the garden during the fall months including; squash, apples, corn, kale, eggplants, potatoes, collared greens, and more. As the year’s growing season winds down, the garden staff and volunteers work hard to prepare the garden for the winter months. According to garden coordinator Jessi, this process is called, “putting the garden to bed.” Planting crops that will be harvested later is just one of the many tasks that go into getting ready for winter. Planting cover crops also protects the soil from weeds in preparation for the winter. Cover crops ensure the soil is nutrient-dense and ready for the spring. As a result, a bed of straw mulch can be created by cramming the crops into the ground.

One of the difficulties of maintaining the garden during the winter is shutting off the water before the first frost. The community garden relies on UVic’s plumbing which is shut off before the winter and counts on rainwater catchment until the spring. According to garden coordinator Juls, “It’s a rainy season over the winter here so that’s awesome, but for anything in the greenhouse, or crops that are really thirsty or our food forest, it can get tough to keep them damp if we aren’t getting regular rain.” The weather is not perfect in the fall and winter so it can also be challenging to get people to come out to the gardens and volunteer.

The community garden works passionately to entertain, engage, and nourish the neighbourhood. It brings everyone together by hosting events, workshops, and gatherings. Through student volunteers, the garden thrives as their dedication goes beyond just planting. The garden strives to increase food security on campus by donating their harvest to the food bank in the Student Union Building. According to Juls, the community garden works to destigmatize food bank mindsets: “the idea is that’s where we donate our food so if people want to eat the veggies that are grown in the campus garden, that’s where they get it.” Almost all of the community garden food gets donated to the free food store or given away at tabling events. As a UVic student, you’re encouraged to use the free food store because the more people who use it the more funding they can receive.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see the UVic community gardens before winter arrives. The best way to get involved is by joining their volunteer email list which can be found on their website. Once a week, the gardens will send out an email if they need volunteers to help with tasks. For instance, you could help with weeding, breaking down pallets, or de-seeding crops. Helping out with the gardens is a great way to meet new people while benefiting your mental health. Being surrounded by fresh, fall air and growth can be very beneficial.

Juls explains: “A more sporadic way of getting involved is attending the events that are interesting to you.” Coming up on Oct 24th, the garden will host an event called Seeds and Teas, in association with the Society of Students with a Disability. The garden is starting a program to save seeds from their harvest; keeping some of the good-looking, hearty plants for seeding will allow them to duplicate their seeds and save money. On Oct. 31st, they will be hosting Trick or Treating and a candle-making workshop. The location is to be determined, but if you’re interested in candle making you’ll need to bring essential oils, dried flowers, or shells to include in your candle. The easiest way to be a part of the garden is by attending the weekly work parties on Fridays from 2-4pm. Whether you want to hang out, gain garden skills, or see what the garden has to offer, the work parties are very casual and friendly. You can walk about the garden, help out with tasks, and leave with a free snack.

Getting involved with UVic’s community garden offers a chance to connect with nature, support sustainable practices on campus, and meet other students. Whether you attend a work party, volunteer, or participate in events, there are endless ways to contribute. The garden still has room on its board and hosts meetings to discuss future plans. A simple vote could put you on the board! The next meeting is on Oct. 22nd at 3:30 pm in Room BO24 in the SUB. Don’t miss out on the upcoming workshops and events like garlic planting and candle making! And keep in mind, by using the free food store, you’re not only enjoying locally grown produce but also helping increase their funding! So wander through the gardens, sign up for their volunteer list, and immerse yourself in what the garden has to offer. The garden isn’t just an outdoor space, it’s a centre for growth, change, and community.