From Basic to Bomb on a Budget: A Beginner’s Guide to Outfit Building

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

With today’s rapid fashion cycle, trends come and go faster than we can pull out our wallets. For many of us, especially full-time students, trying to keep up with trends on a tight budget can feel overwhelming, if not impossible. We’ve all been there, that dreadful feeling when a TikTok video tells you “the viral shoes you need this fall,” and every pair is in the triple digits.

Fortunately, staying stylish on a student budget is completely achievable with the right approach. It can even be an exciting opportunity to have some fun and experiment with your style. So, how can you elevate your wardrobe without emptying your wallet this fall? Let’s get into it!

Start basic and build on it

A common mistake we see in fashion is an outfit made up entirely of statement pieces, typically making an outfit chaotic rather than cohesive. Start with simple pieces that are easy to work with. Going somewhere casual like class? Pair your favourite jeans with a plain T-shirt. Going to dinner? Start with a black mini skirt and white long-sleeve shirt. With basic pieces, you have a blank canvas that allows for creativity without overwhelming the look. With a clean base, you can accessorize with jewelry, bold prints, or unique shoes, knowing that they’ll complement rather than clash. With this strategy, you end up with a polished and cohesive outfit.

Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize

Accessories spice up any outfit and transform even the simplest looks. The options are endless: jewelry, bags, hats, sunglasses, belts, hair accessories, and scarves to name a few. Each accessory is a unique opportunity to showcase your personal style. As we transition into fall, incorporating toques, scarves, or gloves can enhance an ensemble while keeping you cozy. A well-chosen accessory can be the perfect finishing touch, whatever the event or vibe that you’re aiming for. Accessories allow you to customize your outfit however you choose, so don’t shy away from experimenting with combinations. With the right accessories, you can always feel put together and confident.

Patterns and prints

Incorporating patterns and prints into your outfit is a great way to elevate the look and express your personality. Whether you opt for bold stripes, chic animal prints, or casual camo, these designs cater to any style. A leopard print headband can add a touch of glamour, while an argyle shirt can make an outfit preppy. The key is remembering that patterns and prints are there to upgrade your look rather than overwhelm it. A patterned scarf, a printed bag, or even a pair of patterned socks can make an outfit memorable. This is one of my favourite ways to express individuality through fashion.

Don’t be afraid of colour

I always love a neutral look. The go-to options are grey, white, black, and brown. It’s no surprise that we often default to neutrals in our outfits; they don’t clash, making them the most reliable choice for any occasion. The issue with a neutral outfit is that it often blends together, making individual pieces less noticeable. We often shy away from incorporating colour into our wardrobes, but that’s where the fun begins! Adding even a small pop of colour infuses an outfit with personality. Whether you typically prefer vibrant hues or softer pastels, there are countless palettes to choose from. Not only does it enhance your look, but it also evokes emotion, attracts attention, and adds to an outfit’s memorability.

Layer different fabrics

Layering is a great way to add texture and depth to an outfit, especially as the weather gets colder. If you want to keep it simple, consider a versatile coat. Leather and denim jackets are classic choices for the fall and they easily elevate a look. If you want more dimension, think about adding an extra layer underneath. A zip-up hoodie or a button-up shirt, such as a flannel, can create contrast. There are many directions layering can take and it works with any style. Playing around with different fabric textures and patterns can make an outfit visually interesting. For example, pairing a white T-shirt, an open button-up shirt, and a denim jacket gives a classic look a dimensional silhouette. With the right layering techniques, you can create a fashionable ensemble that’s perfect for transitioning into the colder months.

The right shoe matters

It can be easy to overlook the importance of footwear. As seasons change, shoes often get shuffled to the back of the closet or pulled out from storage. This fall, popular brands like Birkenstock, Ugg, and Adidas fill UVic’s campus. The reality is that very few students can afford to buy the new trending shoes each season. Choosing the right footwear will tie together an outfit. A great pair of shoes can enhance a look, whether you’re going for casual, preppy, or sporty. For example, sneakers are always a good choice for a sporty look, while clogs can make an outfit look more comfortable, and boots can add some flair. Understanding how to style your shoes with your outfits is an essential skill that will help you look put together while making the most of your footwear collection.

How to do it all on any budget

I know what you’re thinking: “That all sounds great, but it also sounds expensive.” By sourcing from the right places, fashionable style won’t break the bank!

One of the best ways to expand your wardrobe on a budget is by exploring your local thrift stores. They have unique pieces at a fraction of the original price. Many people go to thrift stores but overlook certain sections, such as shoes, bags, or menswear, that often have hidden gems. In Victoria, there are amazing thrift stores, including Value Village, Second Degree Vintage, Rich Rags, and so many more. Each of these stores offers a fantastic selection, making it easy to find something that works for your style and budget. There are also pop-up thrifting events at UVic that sell curated collections.

If you’re after trendy items without the heavy price tag, consider shopping for dupes at places like Costco and Amazon. These retailers often carry alternatives to high-end, popular fashion items. You can find pieces with similar styles as the trending brands, such as Birkenstock, Aritzia, Ugg, North Face, or Carhartt. That said, it’s important to be mindful of companies that promote fast fashion. While it can be tempting to fill your wardrobe with cheap, trendy pieces, this can contribute to a cycle of waste. Instead, focus on building a sustainable wardrobe with ethical and timeless pieces that you can mix and match with a few trendy items.

Lastly, don’t underestimate the power of Facebook Marketplace—it’s a student’s best friend! This platform allows you to buy second-hand clothes, shoes, and accessories from people in your area at reasonable prices. It’s also a great way to sell items you no longer wear, helping to keep your wardrobe fresh while making a little extra cash.

By utilizing these strategies, you can create a stylish and diverse wardrobe while staying within your budget. Be creative with your style and curate an affordable wardrobe that reflects who you are. Embrace the process of curating your wardrobe with creativity and intention. With these tips, I hope you can confidently navigate the fashion landscape and make your own statement.