It’s a new year, new me? Isn’t it? How about a new year, a new To Be Read (TBR) list featuring only books that came out 25 years ago? With so many books coming out, it can be hard to find something to read. So, here are five books to start with; there’s something for everyone from fiction to romance, memoir or young adult. This is your sign to give an old-new book a try!

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling:

While Rowling is a controversial person due to her political views, the Harry Potter series is a staple of many people’s childhoods. The fourth book in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,follows Harry in his fourth year of school. With the Triwizard Tournament, Harry is in for another adventure as he tries to survive the games. 

Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood by Marjane Satrapi, translated by Mattias Ripa:

Told in black-and-white comic strip images, Persepolis is a powerful and moving memoir of Satrapi’s life in Tehran from the ages of six to fourteen, during which she saw the overthrow of the Shah’s regime, the triumph of the Islamic Revolution, and the devastating effects of war with Iraq. It’s an authentic, heart-wrenching, and important read. As an autobiography, the form is unique and original—and as a bonus is funny as well.

On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King:

Part memoir and part master class, King recounts his memories of his childhood, his emergence as a writer, his struggling early career, his widely reported near-fatal accident in 1999, and how the inextricable link between writing and living helped his recovery. For fans of King and his writing, this book truly is well done. Anyone who wants to write or who is interested in writing should read this book.

The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot:

As a fan of The Princess Diaries movie starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, this fiction novel is a blast to the past. Told in journal form, 14-year-old Mia Thermopolis finds out that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia. The reader follows Mia as she writes her thoughts and experiences, recounting her life. Her grand-mere is giving her princess lessons, and she still doesn’t have a date for the Cultural Diversity Dance. Though this book may be marketed toward a younger audience, it’s a book series full of adult moments, learning, and growth. It’s a quick read, great for when the semester becomes stressful; this is a great story to relax and destress with.  

The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn:

These books are the first two in the Bridgerton series (yes, the same series that blew up on Netflix) The books came out 25 years ago, so I grouped them together as one here. However, these books are nowhere near as diverse as the Netflix series is. The Duke and I follows Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett as they enter into a fake courtship. The Viscount Who Loved Me follows Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sheffield (not Shawarma as in the show) who have sexual tension leading them to start as enemies and then becoming friends and lovers. Both of these books are great examples of not only the historical fiction genre but of the romance genre

There are countless more books that have turned 25 this year. For a New Year’s resolution, try reading at least one book that was published in the 2000s. There are so many great reads to choose from that there will surely be at least one that you enjoy!

