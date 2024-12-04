Festive and Frugal Budget-Friendly Tips For Waste-Free Holiday

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or another holiday this winter, it’s important to be aware of what you are buying and why you are buying it. It’s easy to fall into the trap of overspending, so here are some tips and tricks I use to avoid it.

Thrifted gifts

At this time of year, buying is inevitable, however, there are so many items at the thrift store in mint condition ready for you to give new life too. Not only are the things you’ll find at the thrift store unique, but they are also a more sustainable option that will save you money. These stores can be a great place to find unique, budget-friendly gifts.

Homemade cards

A hand-crafted card is one of the most sentimental gifts you can give or receive. Since elementary school, I have been giving hand-painted cards to my friends and family and I’m obsessed with it! In high school, I even sold hand-painted Christmas cards to make some extra money. Rather than going out and spending money on a card, making it yourself is a thoughtful way to spice up a gift. And, if you’re a broke student like me, the gift is the card.

Making your own wrapping paper

Wrapping paper is such a wasteful component of gift-giving as most people throw it out after it’s been used. This season, I urge you to save paper grocery bags and decorate them with holly, snowflakes, bows, and more! My dad is an engineer and has lots of unusable building plans lying around, so each year I make a bunch of wrapping paper to wrap my gifts in! Not only does this save me money, but it also looks so cute!

Homemade decorations

Using fallen branches to make a wreath for your door rather than buying one is such a great way to utilize what we have around us. Every year my mom hosts a wreath-making party where all her friends gather and make beautiful wreaths with natural items they find outside.

One of my favourite DIY holiday decorations is dehydrated oranges. They are so versatile, as you can make a string of them, or create individual ornaments for your tree. They also smell nice so they can also act as a natural air freshener in your home.

Holiday activities

Looking for free or cheap local events during the holiday season is a great way to reduce the amount of money spent during this season. Light displays, outdoor concerts, and Christmas markets are just a few ideas of the outdoor events that may be offered. Taking advantage of local ice rinks, make a thermos of hot chocolate, and bring your own skates to help keep costs down this season. Staying in and hosting a movie night or a games night with friends or family rather than going out is also a great activity for saving money.

DIY gifts

Making your gifts is a nice way to save money and makes a gift more intentional. You can make crafts, personalized photo albums, baked goods, and candles. My roommate is into propagating plants, which is a great gift idea for someone. By purchasing a second-hand planter at any thrift store and a bag of soil, you’re all set. Handmade candles are also such a fun gift to give, and the best part is you get to be crafty!

Holidays have been turned into an opportunity for companies to capitalize on their consumers. Every season stores will release new mugs, soap dispensers, and other items everyone already owns. And for what purpose? Avoiding buying holiday-themed household items is a great way to save money. Not only are they cheaply made, but they get used a few times and are usually forgotten, broken or discarded. The soap dish you already have will get you through the holidays.

At the end of the day, it’s the people, not the things that make the memory. So, this holiday season focus on doing fun things with people you love and not buying them a bunch of junk they’ll throw in the garbage.

My last suggestion is to focus on experiences, not things. It’s so easy to get caught up in wanting and buying during this season, however, memories will always last longer than things. So, this season, spend time doing fun activities with the people you love.