Falling in Love with Fall: Eight Enchanting Date Ideas for this Autumn

As the air gets crisp and the leaves change from vibrant greens to golds, reds, and russets, the fall scenery is the perfect backdrop for an adventure or romantic date. As the semester progresses and becomes more stressful it’s easy to fall into the trap of staying in bed. While I know this can be comforting, I encourage everyone to try something new this autumn! From corn mazes to a snug movie night, here are eight fall date ideas to make this season memorable.

When the days grow shorter and the sun turns to rain, art galleries are a gratifying way to spend time. For a $15 general admission, you can check out The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s latest exhibit, Generations: The Sobeys Family and Canadian Art. The exhibit features a collection of Indigenous art by Kent Monkman, Annie Pootoogook, and Brenda Draney, as well as Canadian artists from the 20th century; the Group of Seven, Emily Carr, and David Milne. If you are on a tight budget, as most students are, the gallery offers free and discounted days! On the first Tuesday of every month, admission is by donation. It’s also free on the first Saturday of the month from 10 am-5pm, and every Thursday evening it’s free from 5pm-9pm!

Immerse yourself in the abundant, warm hues of the Japanese maple trees at Butchart Gardens. Autumn is the perfect time to check out the various golden, and purple chrysanthemums and dahlias. During autumn, the garden displays colourful pumpkins, gourds, ornamental kale, and peppers. These seasonal displays are up from September 30th to October 31st and are perfect for fall photos. During the month of October, tickets are $34.45 for people above the age of eighteen. After walking through the gardens, you can continue your date at one of the restaurants on site. There is also a coffee shop if you only have time for a quick cup!

This fall, Cinecenta at The University of Victoria is playing a variety of Halloween-themed movies. The cozy 300-seat theatre is a perfect, affordable option for a date. Grab some popcorn and snacks from The Munchie Bar then snuggle up with a blanket next to your loved one. There’s a movie for everyone this fall from Blade Runner: The Final Cut, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Twilight, to The Shining. Admission rates are reasonable: $8 for a UVic student, $9 for staff and alumni, and $10 for the general public.

COOKING CONTEST

Cozy up with your partner or a friend and spend a night at home experimenting with your culinary abilities. Having nights at home is a great way to reduce spending and utilize the things around you. Light some candles, play some music, and slip into your snug pajamas. This carbonara recipe is nourishing, comforting, and overall perfect for fall. If my boyfriend hadn’t introduced me to carbonara, I probably wouldn’t have tried it. Now, it’s one of my favourite meals! Shout out to Andrew for being the best boyfriend and chef!

Spend a crisp afternoon drifting between the seemingly endless rows of pumpkins, searching for the perfect one to carve with a loved one. If you are just planning to pick pumpkins, you pay by the weight. Galey Farms is located at 4150 Blenkinsop Road and is the ideal place to get your fall on. Galey Farms hosts events for everyone: Pumpkinfest, Carnival, and The Festival of Fear are all coming up this October! The farm features a six-acre corn maze, a farm train, and a 6,000-square-foot Haunted House. When I went last year, they had huge hay barrel minions that were perfect for a cheesy photo.

Enjoy the fall foliage and the smell of crisp fall air as you walk or bike along the Galloping Goose trail. I suggest packing a picnic lunch and thermos of hot chocolate or apple cider to keep you warm! Gallop along the fifty-five-kilometer, multipurpose trail through Victoria, Saanich, View Royal, Langford, Colwood, Metchosin, and Sooke. Please note that the Trail is closed North of The Peden Lake trailhead due to the wildfire that occurred this summer. Despite the small closure, the Trail offers a plethora of activities, whether you are going on a mental health walk to clear your head, running, biking, or even horseback riding in rural areas.

Stroll along the forested trails of towering trees, and enjoy the calming sounds of birds and running streams. Fresh air is so important for your body and mind and Goldstream Park offers a peaceful, scenic backdrop to an entertaining fall date. Annually, around October to December, thousands of Chum Salmon fight their way upstream to return home to where they spawned. Once they arrive, they spawn a new generation and pass away. As the salmon run dissipates, bald eagles will come and eat the dead salmon. The park is home to 600-year-old Douglas firs, hemlocks, arbutus-evergreens, black cottonwoods, and hemlocks. Make sure to check out the 47.5-meter Niagara Falls in the park! Whether you’re in need of a walk in the healing rainforest or a serene picnic by the river, Goldstream Park has it all. Turn your date into a getaway by booking one of the 153 reservable camping sites in the park. From March 15th to October 28th camping is available for $35 per night!

Get competitive at the Interactivity Board Game Café located in downtown Victoria at 723 Yates St. Whether you’re a Scrabble genius, a Catan fan, or a card game lover, there’s something for everyone. The café has 862 games, 31 menu items, 3 taps, and 37 milkshake flavours! For only $7 per person, you can enjoy something to eat, play games and have a drink. You can play as many games as you’d like and stay however long you want. This outing is perfect for exercising problem-solving skills, abstract thinking, and improving your memory.

Located at 1215 Government Street in downtown Victoria, Quazars Arcade offers a break from your usual routine. Step into a world of classic games and neon lights, where the clock slows and nostalgia infiltrates. With a rotating selection of 16 pinball machines and 50 arcade games, you’re bound to find something that keeps you occupied. Whether you’re conquering Ms. PAC-MAN, destroying cities in Rampage, or testing your reflexes in Donkey Kong 3, the arcade is full of retro fun. My favourite is the New Dance Dance Revolution! Tokens are 50 cents a piece and they sell a collection of non-alcoholic beverages!

Victoria has much to offer during this beautiful season! I hope I’ve inspired you to try something new next time you’re with your loved ones.