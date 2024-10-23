Dollarama Costume Inspiration: The Ultimate Guide to Last Minute Halloween Costumes on a Budget

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

It’s a story as old as time: you, the procrastinator that you are, realise that it’s two days before your Halloween party and you still don’t have a costume! It’s too late to order something online but you also don’t have the money to get a costume from somewhere overpriced like Spirit Halloween. What will you do? Well, fear not, Dollarama has you covered with all your costume essentials. From a clown costume that is sure to get all the laughs to a haunting and mysterious witch costume, you’re sure to find your perfect Halloween getup!

Devilish Fun

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Looking to get evil this Halloween night? Whether you’re looking for a full face mask or maybe a headband and tail is more your speed, these Dollarama devil costumes have got you covered! These accessories are incredibly versatile; allowing you to go as many iconic characters, such as your traditional devil, The Red Devil from Scream Queens, His Infernal Majesty (HIM) from The PowerPuff Girls, or more. All you’ll need to complete this ensemble is your favourite black or red, top and bottoms.

Masks Galore

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Masks are a procrastinator’s Halloween staple! Luckily for us, Dollarama has many options to get us through this costumed holiday. From a cute dragon to a scary smiling pumpkin, you’re sure to find something that suits your spooky season vibe. There are many ways to customise these masks, so how you choose to finish your look is up to you!

Pirate Party

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Ahoy matey! High prices shiver me timbers, so this Dollarama pirate costume is the perfect option for this Halloween. The accessories available––the hat, sword, eyepatch and earring––are enough to have everyone obsessed with your swashbuckling look. But if you’re looking to elevate your ensemble, you can try additional styling including layered clothing, bandanas, or even a hook hand. So break out your treasure map, and get ready to find the best Halloween party ever!

Laying Down the Law

Original photo by Jess Bayda

With these Dollarama police costumes, you’ll be under arrest for looking too good! With the hat, badge, and handcuffs, this costume is sure to be easily recognizable and cool. You can complete this uniform as easily as a black tee shirt and blue jeans, or as complicated as a bulletproof vest, a tactical belt, and aviator sunglasses. When in this classic costume, make sure you’re on your best, law-abiding, behaviour.

Clowin’ Around

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Ready to unleash your inner jester? These oversized clown neckties from Dollarama are sure to help you embrace your silly side. These accessories allow a lot of variability, whether you’re looking to be terrifying, cute, or funny, this costume is able to accommodate anything. So, grab your red nose and some face paint or wear the ties over casual clothes for just a touch of whimsy, and get ready for the fun to begin!

Cutest Cowboys

Original photo by Jess Bayda

This Halloween night ain’t big enough for the both of us. Cowboys are a great costume for anyone; whether you’re flying solo or in a group of any number, these Dollarama cowboy hats will do just the trick! There are many ways to complete this outfit; a simple tee shirt and jeans will do, but you can spice up this look with jean jackets, vests, bandanas, cowboy boots, and more. This costume is guaranteed to make this the best bucking Halloween of your life! YEEHAW!

Witch Please

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Break out your broomsticks! These Dollarama witch hats are amazing for getting you started toward an iconic witch or wizard costume. Whether you’re planning on being a generic witch or you’re looking to spice things up, these accessories are perfect to help you complete an infamous look. More unique costume ideas include witches and wizards such as Elphaba from Wicked, Professor Minerva McGonagall from Harry Potter, or Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus, just to name a few.

Bee-autiful Bugs

Original photo by Jess Bayda

This look is sure to have you buzzing with delight! Transform into a charming critter with these adorable bumblebee and ladybug sets from Dollarama. These costumes aren’t only cute, but they’re also incredibly easy to put together. Just grab a matching top and bottom and be prepared to fly into an amazing Halloween night. So go grab a few sets and be prepared to steal the show as the cutest bugs around!

Classic Scream

Original photo by Jess Bayda

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Halloween! Ghostface from the Scream franchise, is one of the most popular Halloween costumes year after year and to my surprise, Dollarama has a name brand mask. With just the mask, a cape, some black clothes, and maybe a buck knife, this easily recognizable attire will have you ready to terrorize the town all night long.

Bonus: Doggy Delight

Original photo by Jess Bayda

If you have a canine friend joining you this Halloween night, Dollarama has everything you need to play doggy dress up! From a magical unicorn to a fire-breathing dragon, you’ll certainly find something to suit your pup’s personality.

Even when you’re running low on time, Halloween doesn’t have to break the bank. With the wide selection available at Dollarama, you can find an amazing costume that suits both your personality and your budget. Whether you opt for a devilish look, a classic witch, or even a costume for your furry friend––the possibilities are endless. So don’t stress the last-minute preparations; instead, head to your local Dollarama and allow the Halloween magic to unfold!