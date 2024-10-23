Creative Uses for Dry Shampoo that Go Beyond the Blow-out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dry shampoo can be a lifesaver, from mornings when you may be running out the door and need an extra lift to the perfect DIY blowout. But did you know there are uses for the life-saving spray that go beyond hair? From brow care to the perfect atmospheric setting in films, here are five fun ways to use dry shampoo that may surprise you.

Perfect Brows

As fantastic as brow gel may be, it can flatten your brows. When trying to make your brows seem fluffier and fuller, dry shampoo is your answer! Add a spritz to your spoolie and brush out your brows to add the perfect volume that will stay all day.

Dermaplaning Assistance

A trick recently swirling around on TikTok, spraying dry shampoo on your face can assist in shaving peach fuzz, also known as “dermaplaning”. First, make sure to apply a base of moisturizer, gel or cream. Second, close your eyes and mouth and spray the dry shampoo on your face until it’s visible (try not to breathe in the shampoo). Next, use your face razor (specifically for dermaplaning) to shave the face and see a baby-smooth result!

Freshen Your Shoes

Although this trick might seem silly, it can be helpful in a pinch. Spray a small amount of dry shampoo into the sole of your shoe to soak up the oils and leave them smelling fresh as new. If you have UGG-brand shoes, you can also use dry shampoo to remove tricky grease stains from the fabric without getting them wet.

Lift Clothing Stains

As with UGG shoes, dry shampoo is fantastic for lifting grease out of fabric! Before throwing clothes in the wash, spray some dry shampoo on grease stains to magically lift them. This can also be used on carpets, pillows, and other fabrics around the house.

Create The Perfect Film Setting

This fun trick can be used while filming, making fun TikToks, or creating a photo shoot. To change the lighting and atmosphere of your shot, spray dry shampoo near the lens to create a hazy, ambient setting. Give this a shot for your next project!

These five uses for dry shampoo may only be the beginning of discoveries of the spray’s creative and fantastical exploits. Instead of just a lifesaver for greasy hair, this spray can be an everyday saviour. Try them out and let us know what you think!