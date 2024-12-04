Creating Over Consuming—Homemade Gifts to Restore the Meaning of Christmas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The temperature is dropping and Christmas decorations are starting to fill the shelves of supermarkets, which can only mean one thing: Christmas gift panic is starting to set in. We’ve all been there, scouring the internet for gift ideas two weeks before Christmas, looking for the perfect purchase.

However, in the past few years, it’s grown into more than that. Every year stores decorate with tinsel, ads push Black Friday deals, and Christmas-themed displays present an array of the newest gadgets, electronics, and luxury items to buy

While these trends are festive, they also highlight a large shift toward heavy consumerism during the holidays. The pressure to buy several, larger, and more expensive gifts has become overwhelming. It’s not just about showing appreciation, it’s about showing how much you can spend, how extravagant your gift is, and how many items you can add under the tree.

In the rush to purchase, many of us lose sight of what the holiday is really about: connection. The holiday’s are the time to create meaningful memories with family and friends. The result is a cycle of overspending, stress, and ultimately, waste. As soon as the new, exciting effect wears off, all of those plastic-wrapped gadgets are often discarded and contribute to the growing environmental consequences of consumerism.

Despite the growing pressure to buy into this cycle, a strong alternative has been gaining momentum online in recent years: homemade gifts! Rather than contributing to the clutter of disposable holiday merchandise, handmade gifts offer a far more personal option. They come with effort, sentiment, and an authenticity that store-bought items simply can’t replicate. Most importantly, they allow us to take a step back from the frenzy of consumerism; reminding us what this holiday is really about.

So if you want to try out something different this Christmas, or you’re looking for some inspiration maybe you can find something for your recipient and skillset here!

Consumables

If you’re looking to give a tasty treat, here are some mouth-watering options. Does your recipient have a sweet tooth? Cookies are delicious, but also overdone. This year, we’re thinking outside of the cookie box. Try out these recipes for homemade caramels, candies, lollipops, or fudge.

Are you making a gift for someone who loves to experiment in the kitchen? Try giving them an interesting ingredient to spice things up. Homemade butter is easy to make and always more delicious than store-bought, but you can take this in so many different directions by creating different flavours; sweet, savoury, spicy, you name it, anything is possible.

Another great option is herb salts, they are amazing for adding a little flavour to food, and again, extremely customizable.

Chili oil is perfect for adding a bold, spicy kick to any dish, and can easily be tailored to suit any heat level or flavor profile.

If you know someone who loves to bake, homemade vanilla extract is an easy and wonderful choice to add some richness to their baking.

Finally, if your recipient likes to try out different cocktails, infused alcohols are a fun option and completely customizable to taste. Garnishes such as dried citrus wheels are also an exciting way to spice up any cocktail or mocktail.

Self Care

Whether it be school or work, we’re all working so hard around the holidays, so what better way is there to show someone your appreciation than gifting them self-care items? There are so many easy-to-make self-care products.

For optimal relaxation, try making shower steamers, bath salts, or bath bombs. These options are relaxing and come with added health benefits such as muscle relaxation or sinus cleanses. Other great options for self-care include body scrubs or face masks, both very easy but very meaningful gifts.

Textiles

If you have a knack for crocheting, knitting, or sewing, these handmade gifts are a perfect way to share your skills and show someone love. The options with textiles are endless, and I encourage you to take your own route with it.

Some of my favourite options for those skilled in sewing are eye masks for sleeping, aprons, or heating pads. With the cold weather that accompanies the holidays, outdoor apparel is also an excellent choice. Whether you knit or crochet, you could make a scarf, (crochet, knit), a toque, (crochet, knit), or if you have a little more time on your hands, a sweater, (crochet, knit). So much love goes into a homemade sewn, knit, or crocheted piece, and your recipient will definitely be cozy around the holidays.

More Miscellaneous Ideas!

If none of the above suits your taste, here are a few more options for homemade gifts this holiday season. If your recipient is a bookworm, an air-dry clay page holder is a super easy, cute, and useful gift. If you know someone who uses incense, a clay incense holder is a nice gift, and super customizable by shape and colour. Finally, scrapbooks or photobooks are always meaningful gifts for a loved one where you can document your time together and more.

With the holiday season approaching, it’s easy to get swept up in the rush to buy. Keep in mind the meaning behind the holidays and the tradition of giving. Whether it’s a jar of homemade chili oil or a hand-knit scarf, personalized and homemade gifts not only reflect your effort and care, they also provide a meaningful alternative to the mass consumerism of the holiday season. After all, it’s the personal touch that turns a gift into something truly unforgettable.

