Colorful Vintage-Inspired Shoes To Buy As an Alternative to Adidas Sneakers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Adidas Samba, Gazelle, and Spezial shoes have taken the internet by storm. Every time I go online or even go outside, all I see is the recognizable signature of these three-stripe shoes. When I went to buy myself a pair, I couldn’t find any colourways I liked that were available in Canada as they were all sold out. I ended up buying a pair of Gazelles when I visited family in Romania this summer (an option I recognize is not afforded to the masses). The inaccessibility of these fun sneakers frustrated me, so I decided to do some research to see if other brands had launched their own vintage-inspired sneakers in response to Adidas’ popularity. I found a handful of shoes from various brands with a similar shape, design, and price as the Sambas, Gazelles, and Spezials, and ranked them below from least to most expensive (all prices in CAD) and included links to the shoes on the brand’s website. For reference, the Adidas Gazelles are priced at $130 for women’s sizes and $160 for men’s, the Sambas range from $120 to $160 based on colour and sizing, and the Spezials cost $140 for both men and women’s sizes.

Converse: Run Star Trainer Low Top

The Converse Run Star Trainer Low tops are the least expensive option on my list, coming in at $110. This shoe is offered in unisex sizing for men and women with six different colourways, including yellow, dark blue and green, red, pink, black, white, and grey. The design is sleek and athletic but also maintains a casual appearance. The shoes’ upper material is a mix of suede with leather accents, while the sole is rubber and textured to help with traction. My favourite aspect of these shoes is the cute star detail on the heel. The Run Star Low tops can also be found at Browns Shoes, in store and online. Both Browns Shoes and Converse offer free shipping and returns in Canada.

Puma: Palermo

Next are the Palermo sneakers from Puma. These shoes cost $120 for unisex adult sizing and $85 for Big Kids sizing. The Big Kids’ sizing offers fewer colour choices, but if you have smaller feet (up to a women’s 8.5/9), you could actually save money by ordering the Kids’ sizes. The Palermos come in two styles: the Palermo and the Palermo Leather; both styles look almost exactly the same. However, the regular Palermos have mainly suede leather on the upper material, while the Palermo Leathers have plain leather detailing on the upper design plus suede. Both styles have rubber, gum-coloured soles. The regular Palermos come in seven colours while the Palermo Leathers come in eight. I’ve purchased two pairs of the regular Palermos, one in the colourway Cobalt Glaze-PUMA White and one in Black/White. I bought the Cobalt’s from Journeys and the Black ones from JD Sports. The shoes are comfortable, and I broke them in within a day. I recommend wearing them a little looser when breaking them in to help prevent blisters. Puma, Journey’s, and JD Sports all offer free shipping and returns for the Palermos.

Reebok: Club C Ground UK

Like the Puma Palermos, the Reebok Club C Ground UKs are also $120. With a handful of colourways, all in unisex sizing, the Ground UKs are another excellent choice for a vintage-inspired sneaker. The shoe is made from suede leather, and the sole is gum rubber. The width of the sneaker is mentioned as a medium on the Reebok website. The Club C Ground UKs offer unique colourways, with my favourite being the Dusk Purple. Journeys provides a couple of colourways of the Ground UKs that are not found on the Reebok Canada website. Both Journeys and Reebok Canada offer free shipping and returns for these shoes.

Nike: Cortez Textile

Nike has created retro-inspired women’s Cortez Textiles for $120 and men’s regular Cortez’s ranging from $120 to $160. With the women’s sizes coming in 11 colourways and the men’s regular Cortez with eight, the Cortez’s are another great alternative to Adidas shoes. Nike offers the option to custom-make your own Cortez’s by selecting your own colours which means you can have colour schemes that are different from everyone else. The Cortez’s are made mainly from textiles with suede accents, while the men’s regular Cortez’s are composed primarily of leather. JD Sports offers a small selection of Cortez’s and also has free Canadian shipping. Nike offers free shipping and returns in Canada.

Onitsuka Tiger: Mexico 66

The Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s come in various styles and prices, with the lowest priced at $190 and the highest priced at $300. The shoes are also offered in dozens of colourways, but due to their current popularity, only some colourways have all sizes available. A range of sizes is also available. The Mexico 66s are definitely on the pricier side of this list, but because of their unique colours like baby pink, rose gold, and sage green, and the exclusive leather craftsmanship, they can be considered an investment staple in your wardrobe. The Mexico 66s perfectly reflect the vintage sleek style that has become popular in the last year. Mexico 66s are not sold in stores in Canada, but the company’s website does offer shipping to Canadian addresses for $21. Returns are available, but prices are not evident in the policies.

Alohas: Tb.490

Last, but certainly not least, are the Alohas Tb.490s. With at least 25 different colourways, they are by far the most varied in colour. The shoes aren’t explicitly listed as having unisex sizing, but a range of sizes are offered for most shoes. The total price for a standard style Tb.490 is $240, with some discounts bringing the price down to $195.50 and raising it to $300 based on style and available selection. Despite the high prices, these shoes are my favourite on the list. The colourways are stunning and completely different from those already listed. The shoes are constructed from leather, have cotton detailing, a rubber sole, and are made in Portugal. A nice bonus to buying these shoes is that many styles are offered on an “On Demand” ordering arrangement, meaning that a large amount of stock is available. Located in Spain, Alohas offers free international shipping if you spend a minimum of €150, roughly comparable to CAD 225.