Beginner-Friendly Classics to Read at the McPherson Library

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Diving into the world of classic literature can feel daunting, but fear not, we’re here to help! Many have heard of the great literary giants, but sometimes their works can feel inaccessible or overwhelming. As avid readers ourselves, below we’ve compiled a list of five beginner-friendly classics to help ease you into your journey of these timeless works. And the best part? They’re all available at UVic’s McPherson Library. Luckily for UVic students, your OneCard doubles as a library card, and for other community members, the AskUs desk at the library can assist you in getting your very own library card. So, borrow your favourite book, find a cozy spot, and be prepared to embark on an adventure that might just be your next five-star read.

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald (1925)

“It takes two to make an accident.” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel, The Great Gatsby is a classic that’s raved about, and for good reason. Be prepared to be sucked into the lavish world of 1920s America, as our exciting story follows Nick Carraway, a young man who just moved to West Egg, a wealthy peninsula on the coast of Long Island. Carraway is quickly swept up into the party scene and subsequent antics of his extravagant neighbour, Jay Gatsby. The choice to have Carraway as the narrator gives a very interesting point-of-view, allowing the reader to see an objective outsider’s perspective of this crazed world of the wealthy, with their partying, dirty business, and catastrophic-ending affairs.

With themes of class, money, love, and the American dream, The Great Gatsby is the perfect novel for those looking to break into the world of classics. Its short length, fast-paced storytelling, and generally straight-forward language (especially compared to other classics), make it a quick, easy, and riveting read.

To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf (1927)

To the Lighthouse is a modernist novel by Virginia Woolf that delves into themes about the passing of time, human nature, interpersonal relationships, and even gender roles. In comparison to other classic novels, this book lacks a clear plot structure or story, as it’s told through a stream-of-consciousness narrative. Emotions are at the forefront of this novel and are used to explore the humanness of the family members in this story.

In this story, you follow the Ramsay family through several events, sometimes even hopping ahead to different periods of time in the family’s life. Jumping from character to character at random intervals, the reader slowly learns about the intricacies of each character—but more interestingly, how they view each other. The main takeaway from this novel seems to highlight how fleeting our experiences are in life, and that while nothing is permanent, small moments are still important and even beautiful.

The Outsider (The Stranger) by Albert Camus (1942)

content warning: murder, death

Not to be confused with The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton, The Outsider, also known as The Stranger by author, Albert Camus, is another short, newbie classic reader staple. This book covers prominent philosophical questions like, “What is the meaning of life?” While also providing a thoughtful commentary on a unique protagonist. When I read this novel, the philosophical question that stuck out to me was, “What does it mean to be human?”

This novel follows the protagonist, Meursault, whose mother has recently passed, and he finds himself in a terribly ill-timed and unfortunate scenario on the beach. His atypical response to grief and tragedy is ultimately at fault for his unfair treatment in life. At the core of this story, the people surrounding Meursault are uncomfortable with his behaviour and make their own presumptions about him because of it.

This book is for anyone who loves ideas of existentialism. It reflects on the norms that society depends on to function and how compelling events surrounding morality and death shape how we relate to others.

Animal Farm by George Orwell (1945)

Animal Farm is one of those quintessential novels that readers across generations have drooled over. This book is a speedy read and definitely thought-provoking, especially for any politics fans in the room! This novel was written by the Englishman George Orwell, a famous dystopian fiction writer (as well as poet and journalist). Orwell also found success in another novel of his, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

In this novel, the reader follows along with a third-person omnipotent viewpoint meaning that it’s a knows-all, sees-all perspective that isn’t associated with any specific character. In this slightly satirical work, a band of animals on “Manor Farm” renamed “Animal Farm” follows the story of mistreated animals who are trying to achieve utopia. The farm is ultimately run by “pigs” and if you can’t taste the symbolism dripping from those darn greedy pigs already in this book, sit down and buckle up.

This fairytale for grown-ups is clearly a commentary on the oppression of humans (using animals as metaphors), a struggle for power, and the ultimate fight for freedom. One of my favourite quotes from the book is, “All animals are equal but some are more equal than others,” because it reflects the central theme of the book. Mimicking totalitarian ideas, propaganda, and manipulation, Animal Farm shows how a society becomes corrupt through the desire for ultimate power.

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (1963)

Content warning: racism, attempted rape, depression, suicidal ideation and attempt, self-harm, and medical abuse

The Bell Jar by Slyvia Plath is the perfect novel for those looking to break into the world of classics. With Plath mostly being known for her poetry, her lyrical prose will suck you in with iconic imagery and beautiful metaphors such as her fig tree analogy. This novel is short and fast-paced, with a dramatic plotline including themes of mental health and feminism that will capture your attention until the very end.

The Bell Jar follows the life of Esther Greenwood, a young woman struggling with her identity and the expectations placed upon her. Even as she’s achieving her dreams, she still feels complacent and dissatisfied with her life. As she begins to slide into a deep depression, Esther starts to learn the implications of being a mentally ill woman in the 1950s.

As is the case with many classic novels, when speaking about The Bell Jar, it’s important to reflect on its problematic content and the context in which it was written. The narrator and protagonist of the book, Esther Greenwood expresses blatantly racist sentiments multiple times over the course of the novel. These stereotyped insults directed at multiple different minority groups are completely unnecessary to the plot and reflect the bigoted beliefs held by Plath. These comments are likely a reflection of her upbringing, and it’s deeply unfortunate because these unnecessary racist comments may make readers uncomfortable or unable to finish this book.

What many may not know about this book is that it was not originally published under Plath’s own name. Though Plath insists that this novel isn’t autobiographical, certain characters were based on people from her life. Not wanting to cause harm, she chose for her bestseller to be published in 1963 under the pseudonym “Victoria Lucas.” Less than a month after the original publication, Plath tragically took her own life. The popularity of her poetry would grow substantially over the coming years, spurring the publication house to republish The Bell Jar under Plath’s own name in 1966.

Honourable mentions that are also available at UVic’s McPherson Library:

Whether you find yourself captivated by the 1920s extravagance of The Great Gatsby, the philosophical musings of The Outsider (The Stranger), or the sharp social commentary of Animal Farm, these beginner-friendly classics are sure to offer something for everyone. With your library card in hand, you can go check out these books at UVic’s McPherson Library, free of cost! Happy reading!