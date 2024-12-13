An Eco-Friendly Christmas Gift Guide for UVic Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

It’s tempting to give into captivating online advertisements or to spend a day in a bustling mall in search of the perfect Christmas gifts. While consumerism in December is compelling, this year, I am all about improving sustainability in my gift-giving. If you’d like to do the same, here are a few ideas to get you started. And who knows—they might help you save a little money as well!

Thrifted Gifts

I am thrilled that thrifting has shifted into a widely accepted phenomenon! Thrifting gifts for your family and friends is a great way to find unique things and saving a little bit of money while doing it. Some things I like to look for in shops include picture frames, jewellery and jewellery boxes, and serving trays. You could even combine a thrift find with another idea from this list, such as a thrifted planter with a new plant. Also, you could thrift gift wrapping; thrift stores are plentiful with bags, boxes, and old linens that are cute and unique, but that also can be reused!

Crafted gifts

Crafted gifts are often some of the most thoughtful ones out there. This year, I am crocheting a couple of scarves and even a baby blanket to give to my loved ones. Knitting, sewing, or embroidery are other crafts that may take time but turn out beautifully. If you don’t have a knack for fibre arts, some other options could be air-dry clay projects, jewellery making, or candle making! I’ve always wanted to make somebody a personalized calendar or cookbook with all of their favourite recipes. The possibilities are endless!

Edible Gifts

Who doesn’t love good edible gifts? Homemade goods are often the most sustainable—baked goods and snacks can be packaged sustainably in reusable tins or cloths, perhaps previously purchased from your thrift store trip. They can also be frozen! Candied citruses like oranges or grapefruits are one of my favourite gifts to give, and they look beautiful when plated. If you aren’t able to cook, purchasing locally is a great way to go, especially for that bit of higher quality you might want to seek out for gifts. There are tons of local bakeries and shops in Victoria that are perfect for the holiday season! Purchasing a nice bottle of wine or liquor for the adults in your life is often a sustainable way to go as well.

Experiences as Gifts

This can end up being on the pricier side, but giving experiences as gifts can be a great way to prioritize community and fun over materialistic gifts. You could give gift cards for restaurant date nights, passes for zoos or aquariums, or passes to workshops like pottery or career classes! Other things could be subscriptions to television streaming services, Kindle subscriptions, or magazine subscriptions. Experiences are a great way to give thoughtful gifts sustainably.

Plants

I love gifting plants to my friends and family. Picking out the right plant for the right kind of person makes the gift thoughtful and exciting. And if you have plants of your own already, and can get ahead of the holiday season, you could even propagate cuttings from your own plant and give those as a gift! It’s considerably sustainable and cost-efficient. If any of your friends and family have a green thumb, they might also appreciate seeds or gardening tools, encouraging sustainable practices in their lifestyle.

Buy Local

Whatever you might have in mind for your friends and family, buying local is one of the easiest ways to make sure your gift is sustainable. There are tons of local artisan shops in Victoria, but I highly suggest checking out holiday markets where you can browse a lot at once! Here is a list of holiday markets in Victoria this season.

I hope that I’ve encouraged you to make some thoughtful purchasing decisions this year, and perhaps encourage a bit of creativity in your gift-giving as well! Happy gift-giving!