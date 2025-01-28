A Review of What Happened to “8Passengers” and How Shari Franke Found Freedom in Her New Memoir

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the world of family vlogging (video blogging), few names are as infamous as that of “8Passengers.” Once regarded as the ideal image of family, now their names are only spoken in connection to controversy. Though much of the Frankes’ lives were shared willingly on their very popular YouTube channel, many of the abuses that took place were purposefully shielded. Now, in a tell-all memoir, we’re able to get a true insider’s scoop, as Shari Franke speaks out about the reality of growing up inside her mother’s home.

Spoiler Warning: There will be some light spoilers ahead, including a brief background on 8Passengers, Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrant, and the subsequent court case.

Background

Shari Franke—our author—is the eldest of six children from parents Kevin and Ruby Franke. Shari’s early childhood was marred by her mother’s emotional abuse, but things only took a turn for the worse when Ruby started the family vlogging channel, 8Passengers. The YouTube channel simultaneously portrayed the Frankes as the perfect Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints family, while also turning every should-be private moment of these children’s lives into monetizable content for their 2.5 million (as of 2020) adoring subscribers. Throughout all of this, Ruby, who was publicly seen as a beacon of motherhood, was also engaging in unorthodox and blatantly abusive punishments, including forcing her eldest son, Chad, to sleep on a beanbag chair for seven months.

Ruby’s abuse grew exponentially after meeting counsellor, businesswoman, and now convicted child abuser, Jodi Hildebrant. As the Franke family fell deeper into the manipulative clutches of Hildebrant, punishments, things got increasingly physically violent, particularly toward the youngest two siblings.

On Aug. 30, 2023, the desperate pleas from Shari and neighbours of the Franke’s were finally heard; Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrant were arrested on charges of six counts of aggravated child abuse. Thus began the dramatic court case, flooded with an overwhelming storm of media attention allowing us all a seat in the gallery. Ultimately, both Ruby and Jodi pleaded guilty to four out of the six child abuse charges leading them to be sentenced to four to 30 years in prison.

The House of My Mother

Content warning: Child abuse and sexual assault

The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom, Shari Franke’s debut memoir, was released on Jan. 7, 2025. The novel tells the story of Shari’s life, from the moment her parents met to the infamous sentencing of her mother and Hildebrant and every moment in between. If you’re looking for the nitty-gritty details of the course case or the graphic physical abuse the two youngest siblings suffered, this book is not the place to look. In a very respectable fashion, Shari focuses solely on her own story refusing to gain publicity off of her siblings in the same way that Ruby did.

Months prior to the book’s release I’d been desperately waiting to read this memoir. So, of course, I was able to get my hands on a copy the very same day that it came out. I was immediately glued to the book, staying up late to devour page after page, completely entranced by Shari’s authentic and emotional story. I found this book to be an incredibly compelling read, told through a capturing combination of recollections, reflections, and journal entries. I finished The House of My Mother in record time, reading all 320 in just two days after I started.

This novel is a deeply personal and powerful look at Shari Franke’s tumultuous childhood. From sharing her first-hand accounts about the dark side of family vlogging to her experiences within a cult, I think this book would be perfect for any teen or adult interested in autobiographies, coming-of-age stories, or true crime. Whether or not you’re overly familiar with the 8Passenger Family or the court case, I think Shari’s story of resilience could be your next five-star read, I know it was mine.