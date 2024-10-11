2024 Halloween Costume Ideas That Will Have Everyone Talking

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween fast approaching, I know how stressful it can be to find a costume that will have everyone talking. If you’re on your own, in a pair, or bringing along all your friends, fear not because we’re here to help you be the shining star of any Halloween event! From viral pop culture moments to 2024 celebrity icons, you’re sure to find your perfect costume. So, get your hot glue gun ready and run to your nearest thrift store because these costume ideas are sure to have you rocking this Halloween!

singles:

Sonny Angel:

These little collectible angel toys were all the rage this year. Either alone, with a friend, or in a group; I think a Sonny Angel costume would be an instant classic. With a hat of your choosing, a beige tank top, and little angel wings, this costume hits all the marks for being adorable, easily recognizable, and cool.

The Dare:

This is the costume for anyone who wants to be the coolest person in the room. The Dare has absolutely exploded since working with Charlie XCX on the song “Guess” and all you need to achieve his iconic look is a simple black suit, tie, and square sunglasses.

Raygun (Rachael Gunn):

This Australian breakdancer made headlines for the very… interesting dance moves she performed at the 2024 Olympics. So break out your green tracksuit and visor, and get ready to hit the dance floor with this amazing costume.

Chappell Roan:

Your “favourite artist’s favourite artist” is going to be a 2024 costume craze. With a million iconic looks to choose from, such as her Gov Ball Statue of Liberty or her “Pink Pony Club” cowgirl, you’re sure to find an outfit that matches your personality.

Maxine Minx from MaXXXine:

First X then Pearl, every time a Maxine film comes out, a Halloween costume trend is sure to follow. Make sure you don’t miss out on the fun this year as the latest segment of this horror series, MaXXine, just came out!

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader:

Get your pompoms ready! With the premiere of the docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, this infamous cheer team has been on the top of everyone’s mind. This western-themed ensemble will be perfect for anyone wanting to dress a little more risqué this Halloween season.

couples and groups:

Sabrina and Jenna from the “Taste” Music Video:

This couple’s costume will leave quite an impression (IYKYK). The whole world was stunned when Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega starred in Sabrina’s “Taste” music video. Dramatically gorey with romantic undertones, this is the ultimate costume for your favourite blonde/brunette duo.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Crew:

Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice… The long-awaited sequel to the cult classic film finally came out this Halloween season, making it the perfect group costume. With a ton of iconic characters, this costume is able to accommodate a group of three, four, or more!

Lucy Gray and Corolanious Snow from The Hunger Games:

With the release of the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, we were all swept up in the Hunger Games craze once again this year. With Lucy Gray’s rainbow dress and Coriolanus’ red school clothing, this toxic couple is the best costume to break out this Halloween!

Deadpool and Wolverine:

This 2024 Marvel crossover hit got us all talking this year! This is the ultimate costume for the serious/funny duo looking to save the day and get into ridiculous hijinks on Halloween night.

Lisa Swallows and The Creature from Lisa Frankenstein:

“I don’t know how I was ever afraid of you.” Easily recognizable and cool; this is the quintessential costume for indie couples this year. To complete these iconic looks, you will need Lisa’s iconic black dress, red lip, and red axe, and The Creature’s Frankenstein-esque complexion and Victorian get-up.

Art, Patrick, and Tashi from Challengers:

This costume will be all the rage for hot trios this year! With a little tennis gear and a lot of sexual tension, this Halloween costume is sure to be an ace (pun intended)!

Jojo (Before and After)

From “Boomerang” to “Karma”, this iconic duo costume will be perfect for the pair that’s looking to get all the laughs. These costumes will be easily executable and very recognizable; with one partner in neons and bows and the other in dark face paint and a faux hawk, your look will be an instant hit.

From cute, little Sonny Angels and Chappell Roan to the iconic Beetlejuice Beetlejuice crew and Jojo Siwa in all her eras, you now have tons of ideas to help you find a costume that is unique, relevant, and cool. Now it’s time to get to work––break out the crafting supplies and your creative spooky spirit. Let’s make your costume as memorable as Halloween night itself!