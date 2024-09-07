The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a returning student or an incoming one, there’s one thing I can guarantee this fall: the fashion items UVic students are notorious for wearing. As a fourth-year UVic student, I’ve seen it all; from belt bags to overalls, and an assortment of layered accessories, here is a list of items I’m sure you’ll see on campus this fall.

Blundstones

One of the more expensive items on this list at roughly $240 CAD are the classic Blundstones. If the hefty price tag on these shoes doesn’t have you sold on their quality, then their owners puffing out their chests and professing how these are the best boots will. As rainy season lurks on the horizon, owning a good pair of boots to withstand the weather isn’t a bad idea… they also will help you fight out on FOMO of not owning these shoes.

Artctery’x Jacket/Bird Toque

Part of living in a city that gets a lot of rain and prioritises outdoor activities means investing in good quality rain gear. While some of these jackets are priced at over $500 CAD, they are of notably high quality and come with a warranty. Once you swallow the price tag of these items people really do swear by them, and not just because the logo looks cool. I’ve also included their popular Bird Toque (which is really this hat’s official name, despite me thinking this whole time it was a skeleton of a dinosaur…) It’s priced at $70 CAD, so a far more affordable option for repping this brand around campus.

Patagonia fleece

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Nothing like the wind blowing fresh off the ocean to make you shiver. Thank goodness you’ve got your Patagonia Fleece! Noticeable for their trademark styles, bright colours, funky patterns, and signature mountain logo, you can spot someone wearing Patagonia all too easily on campus. Patagonia is also known for its ethical business practices and environmental concerns in its business plan, which also makes it a popular choice in a community of people who believe that where you shop says a lot about you.

Carhartt toque

Another Island staple, this toque is sure to be warming the heads of freshmen and seniors alike! Victoria’s cool fall days campus bodes well for head-warming attire and this toque’s signature burnt orange-brown colour is sure to make a comeback this year. These hats seem to sit around the $30 CAD range and can be found on retail sites like Amazon and SportChek.

Tote bags

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Who needs a backpack with a strap for each shoulder when you could have a tote bag with two straps on one shoulder? Okay, seriously though, where is everyone getting these cute tote bags? Some people decorate them with charms, pins or crocheted keychains and they are just the cutest! The campus store now even sells UVic-inspired tote bags to fulfull your Vikes student dreams.

Aritzia puffer jacket

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Sometimes you just feel like looking like a marshmallow. Kidding! As the fall season commences, it’s only time before the puffer jackets crawl out of the woodwork. Notably, the Aritzia Puffer Jackets are a popular essential for many students on campus. As a proud owner, I can say they truly feel like a big hug walking me around campus will all of their thick padding. At any time during the school year, besides our one week of sun, you can see people wearing puffers. These jackets will keep you warm, some come waterproof, and newer editions even have thumbholes. Aritzia is also a British Columbia-founded brand so YAY for local (now internationally successful) businesses!

Doc Martens Boots

While Blundstones are definitely the more common boot on campus, I have to give a shoutout to my own shoe staple for the fall and winter seasons. Doc Martens come in a variety of styles but the most common ones you’ll see on campus are the Mary Janes and the leather lace-up boot (which you can spot in a variety of colours and styles). All with their signature yellow stitching, these boots are great on the rainier days on campus as they help keep your feet dry and warm.

Birkenstocks – specifically Boston Suede

Now, it’s known that Victoria and British Columbia are among the wetter places in Canada, but don’t go thinking that rain boots are always the popular choice among the students here. Oh no, many UVic students protest the weather in many ways, one being their occasionally delusional choice of footwear. It’s completely normal for people to walk through the muddy trails of Mystic Vale with heel-less shoes during any month of the school year. The most common shoes are the Boston Suedes which are typically priced at $205 CAD, and also come in complimentary colours of stained-from-dirt-and-mud to water-stains-for-days.

Roots Sweatpants

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Another Canadian brand! Nothing says, “I’d rather be in bed” like a luxury pair of sweatpants. Most commonly worn in their salt and pepper shade with their unmistakably large letters spelling out ROOTS printed across the rear, these sweatpants are not only comfy but are extremely functional for curling up for a desk nap in the library. Another perk to these pants is that it can be hard to find normal-sized pockets on women’s clothing, and I speak from experience when I say Roots sweatpants actually have deep and functionally sized pockets for women!

Herschel or Lululemon Backpacks

Are you even surprised I’ve included not one, but another TWO Canadian brands on this list? I know you’re just as excited as I am! I decided to put these two backpacks under the same category because, well, it’s a backpack. I personally have always rocked a Herschel bag and am completely biased when I say they are the best choice. Due to their variety of styles, shapes and colours, I think these backpacks offers a little something for everyone. While there are still a lot of different brands of backpacks on campus, these just happen to be the ones I see the most.

Vests

Lindsay Thompson / Her Campus

From outdoor sweat-wicking vests to quilted vests, leather vests, business casual vests, crocheted vests, layered vests, denim vests, and running vests, this item might just be the most dynamic item on the list. Check out the Fine Arts building and the Humanities wing to see vest-wearers at their full potential!

Victoria as a city with UVic as its microcosm are a weird biome. I say this because there is a bit of disparity between what students wear. On one hand, you’ll see from this list a lot of expensive and clearly identifiable brands (I see that yellow stitching, Doc Martens) but what you won’t see is the true fashion of the community. Thrifting is a big part of the culture here, and second-hand shopping is almost as innate to Victoria’s life experience as breathing or biking in the rain. So, while all the girlies rocking their Y2K fits might not make this list, we see you and respect the thrift-hustle.

Some honourable mentions include flannels, leather jackets, Ugg slippers, tiny hats, mullets (because they are a fashion choice) and any white sneaker of choice.