A personal anecdote on finding peace and hope when life is stressful.

Knox College Church

I seem to find my faith in every God, every religion, and in every space. Every time I stumble across a church, my belief in God deepens even though a part of me knows the ambiguity of His existence.

I have been taught to pray to Krishna all my life, and so, when I enter the church I pray: “Sri Krishna Chetanya.. hope you help me have a nice day and hope you have a nice day too”. It’s like a reflex every time I remember God. And then a thought occurs to me—it is so great that I can find my faith anywhere. I don’t need to find a temple to find peace. Any country I go to, any city I decide to settle in, wherever I end up on a day like today, when I take a walk and enter a church I remember God. You can call him God or Hope or the idea that things are planned for you. For me, it’s a reminder that there will be a future me who has a chance of greater happiness than the present me. Because there is someone out there looking from above and seeing me grow into a better human each day. I’m learning something new about the world each day, slowly growing into different versions of myself. Sometimes all you need to remember is that you are a tiny little creature in this whole world, only you are living your life, you can be anything or anyone around you if you can imagine it.

I don’t need a preacher here. Just sitting here makes me a better person. It’s a mirror but also a galaxy of mirrors showing me myself and the world at the same time.

I have to get back now to Robarts Library. But just a few moments here are enough for me to keep going. Not only through this trying period but through all trying periods that are to come.

It’s this one moment in the middle of the rush of day to day life that everyone should live for.