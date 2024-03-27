What to pack for a backpacking adventure in South America

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

Edited by Sanghmitra Khanna

Travelling around South America has always been a dream of mine – exploring diverse cities, meeting different people, and discovering culture.

For months, I had been planning for this big adventure; the things I would bring, the places I would visit…,but when the time finally came to pack my bags, I was lost.

What should I bring? What should I leave behind? And especially, how would I manage to fit everything for three months travel into a single backpack?

Over the course of three months, I would travel through opposite climates and demographics, from snowy hikes in Peru to sweltering heat in the Amazon, from partying in Brazil to lounging on Colombian beaches. Each destination required a completely different wardrobe.

I didn’t want to splurge on fancy or expensive travel gear so I shopped primarily for a backpack that fit my budget.

As I set off, I quickly realized how important packing wisely and efficiently really is.

Here is a list of items I recommend to bring for your backpacking trip.

Bags

60L backpack The most important item. This backpack will contain your life during the months of your trip, and choosing the right size can make a big difference. For me 60L was the perfect size – large enough to fit all my belongings, and light enough to manage walking distances with it on my back.



Smaller backpack Essential for day trips or hikes to avoid lugging around your larger backpack.

Money belt A must – especially in crowded areas like Brazil during carnival festivities.

Tote bag For day trips to the beach or casual outings



Everywhere

Passport

Power charger, AirPods, iPhone charger, Camera and Kindle Great to stay entertained during long bus rides

Universal plug adapter

Air tag My friend and I relied on it to keep track of each other during carnival in Rio, so we wouldn’t need to carry two phones with us. Also great to track your belongings.



health and safety

Mosquito spray For protection against mosquitoes and diseases like Dengue fever (which is ramping in Brazil).

Locker To keep your personal belongings secured in hostels.

Emergency cash

Vaccination certificate Make sure to bring your vaccination certificates (Yellow Fever especially) if you are travelling to certain countries where it’s mandatory for entry. I learned this the hard way when I left mine at home and ended up stuck in Brazil for several days before I could sort it out.



organization and comfort

Packing cubes To keep your clothes organized and facilitate easy packing and unpacking

Ear plugs After sleepless nights buses and dorms due to people snoring next to me, I invested in these – they are life-savers. Some hostels also have them for free at the reception.

Sunscreen and sunglasses

clothing

Comfortable leggings Perfect for long night bus rides. Most buses blast the air conditioning all night long, so even when it’s warm outside, you will freeze. Also perfect for hiking.

Underwear – 14 pairs

Bras – 3 pairs

Socks – 10 pairs

Flip Flops This is a must – for when you are by the beach, but also for hostel showers

Sneakers For site seeing, casual outings, and parties

Running shoes I prefer these to hiking boots. They are easier to transport and I find them more comfortable.

Flowy pants – 3 pairs

T-shirts – 2

Sweater – 2

Pyjama – 1 pair

Shorts – 3 pairs

Skirts – 2

Dress – 2

Bikinis – 3

Waterproof outdoor jacket We did the Salkantay Trek to the Machu Picchu during the rainy season, so this definitely was a must. You can also rent most of these pieces of clothing in Cusco directly



