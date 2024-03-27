Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman visiting the Colosseum in Rome, Italy
Woman visiting the Colosseum in Rome, Italy
Photo by Courtney Cook from Unsplash
What to pack for a backpacking adventure in South America

Edited by Sanghmitra Khanna

Travelling around South America has always been a dream of mine – exploring diverse cities, meeting different people, and discovering culture. 

For months, I had been planning for this big adventure; the things I would bring, the places I would visit…,but when the time finally came to pack my bags, I was lost. 

What should I bring? What should I leave behind? And especially, how would I manage to fit everything for three months travel into a single backpack? 

Over the course of three months, I would travel through opposite climates and demographics, from snowy hikes in Peru to sweltering heat in the Amazon, from partying in Brazil to lounging on Colombian beaches. Each destination required a completely different wardrobe. 

I didn’t want to splurge on fancy or expensive travel gear so I shopped primarily for a backpack that fit my budget. 

As I set off, I quickly realized how important packing wisely and efficiently really is. 

Here is a list of items I recommend to bring for your backpacking trip. 

Bags
  • 60L backpack
    • The most important item. This backpack will contain your life during the months of your trip, and choosing the right size can make a big difference. For me 60L was the perfect size – large enough to fit all my belongings, and light enough to manage walking distances with it on my back. 
  • Smaller backpack
    • Essential for day trips or hikes to avoid lugging around your larger backpack.  
  • Money belt
    • A must – especially in crowded areas like Brazil during carnival festivities. 
  • Tote bag
    • For day trips to the beach or casual outings 
Everywhere
  • Passport 
  • Power charger, AirPods, iPhone charger, Camera and Kindle
    • Great to stay entertained during long bus rides
  • Universal plug adapter
  • Air tag
    • My friend and I relied on it to keep track of each other during carnival in Rio, so we wouldn’t need to carry two phones with us. 
    • Also great to track your belongings. 
health and safety
  • Mosquito spray
    • For protection against mosquitoes and diseases like Dengue fever (which is ramping in Brazil). 
  • Locker
    • To keep your personal belongings secured in hostels. 
  • Emergency cash
  • Vaccination certificate
    • Make sure to bring your vaccination certificates (Yellow Fever especially) if you are travelling to certain countries where it’s mandatory for entry. I learned this the hard way when I left mine at home and ended up stuck in Brazil for several days before I could sort it out. 
organization and comfort
  • Packing cubes
    • To keep your clothes organized and facilitate easy packing and unpacking 
  • Ear plugs
    • After sleepless nights buses and dorms due to people snoring next to me, I invested in these – they are life-savers. 
    • Some hostels also have them for free at the reception. 
  • Sunscreen and sunglasses 
clothing
  • Comfortable leggings
    • Perfect for long night bus rides. Most buses blast the air conditioning all night long, so even when it’s warm outside, you will freeze. 
    • Also perfect for hiking. 
  • Underwear – 14 pairs
  • Bras – 3 pairs
  • Socks – 10 pairs
  • Flip Flops
    • This is a must – for when you are by the beach, but also for hostel showers
  • Sneakers
    • For site seeing, casual outings, and parties 
  • Running shoes
    • I prefer these to hiking boots. They are easier to transport and I find them more comfortable. 
  • Flowy pants – 3 pairs
  • T-shirts – 2
  • Sweater – 2 
  • Pyjama – 1 pair 
  • Shorts – 3 pairs 
  • Skirts – 2 
  • Dress – 2 
  • Bikinis – 3
  • Waterproof outdoor jacket
    • We did the Salkantay Trek to the Machu Picchu during the rainy season, so this definitely was a must.
    • You can also rent most of these pieces of clothing in Cusco directly
toiletry
  • Toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, body soap
  • Microfiber towel
    • They don’t take up any space and dry quickly. 
  • Beach towel
  • Deodorant, razor, pills (Tylenol), hairbrush, make-up, micellar water, cotton pads, perfume 
  • Hand-sanitizer
    • Many toilets do not have soap or running water. 
  • Toilet paper
    • Most public bathrooms do not have toilet paper
