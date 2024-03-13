TRAVEL PLANNING: WHAT NO ONE TELLS YOU ABOUT A TRIP ITINERARY. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

Edited by Maham Qaiser

In July of 2023, I had the amazing experience of travelling to Europe for the first time. My mom is of Italian descent, so naturally, Italy was the place to be. We wanted our first time in Italy to be as perfect as possible, so we planned for months. Every day for two weeks in Italy was meticulously curated with tours, excursions, and plane rides to truly see the country in its entirety. Creating the itinerary for our European summer months in advance would probably ensure a lack of stress, right?

What Went Wrong?

It would be crazy of me to say that having a trip itinerary is not important, or at the very least helpful. However, it does not eliminate all possibilities of stress. For my family and I, having our trip planned out from the moment we woke up until late in the evening, caused the stress levels to increase. Having to follow a precise schedule made our vacation feel less like a holiday, and more like a responsibility. By having an itinerary, I felt extremely limited to being spontaneous. My love for art history made Florence an immediate pitstop on our trip, however, due to our itinerary, I believe I missed out on so much more the city had to offer.

Galleria dell Accademia, an esteemed museum in Florence, was not a part of our plan, so I simply missed out. Yet, with all the time spent constructing a “shatterproof” plan, an itinerary still can’t ensure mishaps won’t happen along the way. Our trip itinerary also included pre-paid taxis that would pick up my family and me from airports around Italy. After flying from Florence to Naples, we patiently waited for the taxi that was meant to bring us to our hotel. Spoiler alert, the driver never showed up.

Being frustrated is an understatement to describe the emotions circulating that day. We were stranded in Naples. Despite planning months ahead, not even the itinerary could have prepared me for this situation. Thankfully, our destination was reached after a few tears of panic. But, that situation forced a pressing inquiry to surface: would it have been better to just go with the flow?

How to Ensure Travel Success:

This summer, my family and I are tackling Greece, and we plan to do things a little differently. My European summer led to one of the greatest travel realizations: balance is essential. Depending on a particular schedule when travelling does not leave room for freedom, may that be exploring or simply relaxing. After contemplating the pros and cons of planning, I believe that the best thing to do while travelling is to prepare less excessively.

An itinerary is an essential part of any vacation, however the desire for flexibility is undeniable, and often unattainable with the presence of a precise schedule. Additionally, I believe that the need for a trip itinerary can vary from person to person. A more spontaneous person may not feel the need for an itinerary, whereas someone who needs a routine would undoubtedly benefit from one.

So, whether you are a more impulsive traveller, or a more organized one, the usage of an itinerary is entirely up to you! What matters most is that your vacation is indulged to its full capacity.