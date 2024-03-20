COLOUR ANALYSIS: HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

Have you ever put on foundation that was slightly more orange than you liked? Or, have you ever worn a dress that washed you out? According to colour analyses, the answer as to why we feel better in some colours but worse in others is your season.

What are colour analyses?

TikTok has been going wild for colour analysis tests that determine what colours look best on you according to your skin colour, undertone, hair colour, and eye colour. According to colour analysts, your season corresponds with the best colours for your makeup and clothing, whether you should wear gold or silver jewelry, and what colour you should dye your hair. There are 4 seasons, each with 3 categories: bright/soft, true, and light/dark1.

While professional colour analyses can cost over a hundred dollars, filters and online quizzes can easily help you find your season using your hue, undertone, and contrast.

A True Spring fits colourful, pastel tones and prefers warm or neutral tones. The colours that suit True Springs the most are yellows, orange, peach, and neutral pinks2.

For True Falls, deep colours suit them the best. Rich colours like burnt orange, deep red, or mustard yellow bring out the warmth in a Fall’s warm appearance3.

True Summers are cool and muted, with little to no warmth in any of their features. Colours with neutral undertones would look best on them without pulling away from their light and muted characteristics4.

Finally, True Winters have blue or pink undertones and high-contrast attributes. The best colours for Winters are bright pink, gray, and acid yellow5.

My experience with colour analyses

Jumping onto the bandwagon, I tested 3 different ways of finding my season: 2 TikTok filters and an online quiz. I have no knowledge about my possible colour palette, but I tend to lean towards neutral undertones, and silver jewelry washes me out.

Colour analysis by gracemchoi – tiktok filter

Gracemchoi’s filter has all 12 seasonal colour stories projected against your face. However, this filter doesn’t help me decide which color story looks the best on me as it just gives me a few options to pick from. I could notice a slight change in discoloration on my face, which, according to colour theorists, is exacerbated when wearing the wrong colors. This filter is good for a quick scan of possible colou r palettes if you confidently know what season you already are.

It was difficult for me to tell which season looked best on me with the number of options presented to me. Since I know that I’m more neutral, I looked at Autumn and Summer to look at any noticeable changes. The bright/soft Summer colour palette looked best on me, as it evened out my skin tone and added warmth to my face.

colour analysis by jskcksndsksn727 – tiktok filter

This filter asks you to stand in front of a natural light source with four quadrants in each colour season. Then, the filter emulates the “draping” method used by in-person colour season consultations to determine what season looks best on you.

I leaned towards the Summer shades, which is unsurprising since Summers have little to no warmth in their features. I also thought that most of the colours offered to me suited my style.

What seasonal colour palette are you? – Saas Magazine6

This online quiz has you answer questions based on your hair colour, skin colour, eye colour, and undertone. This is a great way to find your colour palette if you’re unsure about the technical jargon that’s often used.

According to the quiz, I’m a Winter. This was surprising since Winters are known for their contrasting features and cool undertones. However, the quiz did not specify if it was a true, soft, or dark winter, which are factors that heavily influence the colour palettes of each season.

Conclusion

While the first TikTok filter left me wondering which colour season I was, the latter two gave conflicting answers. I think that the second filter is the most accurate, as it allows you to test colours out yourself, giving you the ability to judge which colours suit you best. Additionally, the filter mimics the draping method used by in-person colour season consultations, which gives the most accurate answer.

How accurate are colour analyses?

But how accurate are colour analyses in determining what colours look best on you? According to some experts, it depends. While learning your undertone can help you pick a better foundation shade that doesn’t appear orange, colour analyses vary with different analysts. Micah Lumsden tells CBC News about her conflicting opinions after getting analyzed, stating that she felt as if all darker-skinned people were placed into the same seasons without deeper considerations7.

Also, TikTok filters and online quizzes can only do so much to help you learn your season. If you don’t already know what undertone you are or are confused about whether you are high- or low-contrast, the filters and quizzes can only do so much. If you are committed to enveloping yourself in your season, consider consulting a colour analyst, who can use their expertise to tell you what suits you best.

Lastly, it’s important to note that colour analyses don’t have to dictate your style; they’re simply a guide to help you feel more confident with your makeup and fashion choices. The clothes you have right now suit you just as well as clothing from your season would! After all, colour analyses are not the end-all-be-all for fashion and makeup.

