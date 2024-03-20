This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

Every year, the Oscars are notorious for stirring up debates in the media. Opinions surface, with others agreeing or disagree on certain nominees and winners for each category. While hearing opinions directly related to the Oscars is always interesting, fashion always seems to be the dominant narrative within social media.

The Oscars 2024 were hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Although a safe bet for any outfit is a monochrome choice, which was seen through by some attendees, the main theme for women’s wear was vintage, glitter and metallics. In this article, I will be giving my top three best-dressed list for the 2024 Oscars

#3: Ariana Grande:

Ariana Grande arrived at the Oscars wearing a light-pink custom Giambattista Valli Couture close-fitting dress (column dress). The gown had an additional piece that wrapped around Grande’s waist, which created a train and overskirt simultaneously. Grande stayed consistent with her light-pink theme, seen through her matching shoes and jewellery.

What makes Grande’s outfit for the Oscars so unique is its ability to take influence from Glinda from the musical “Wicked,” which is who Ariana Grande is set to play in the upcoming film. Glinda’s character has a similar style to the dress worn by Grande, as the colour and immensity of Glinda’s dress are maintained in Grande’s Oscar look.

#2: Lily Gladstone:

The 2024 Oscars mark the first time an individual of Siksikaitsitapi and Nimiipuu descent is nominated. This achievement influenced Gladstone’s apparel as she worked closely with Jason Rembert to integrate aspects of Indigenous designs into her red-carpet look. Gladstone’s look is composed of collaborations with Gucci, Bulgari, and Ironhorse Quillwork. Gladstone’s dress is a beautiful dark blue velvet accompanied by a cape which is additionally decorated with floral quillwork. The jewellery worn by Gladstone truly ties together the representation of her Indigenous identity.

Gladstone’s outfit is undeniably beautiful and meticulous, as much effort was put into portraying an image that resonated with the actress. Ultimately, the importance of her nomination is being upheld by incorporating an Indigenous perspective into the overall look.

#1: Zendaya:

First place based on my ranking goes to Zendaya. Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, dressed the actress in a ground-breaking dress that takes a twist on the common, “Old Hollywood” theme. Zendaya arrived at the Oscars wearing Armani Privè. The dress contained the “traditional Old Hollywood” look in terms of the designs on the dress, and the overall style. Additionally, Roach paired jewellery that maintained the timeless look of Zendaya’s outfit.

Zendaya’s dress dazzled the red carpet due to its ability to transform such a classic look into an outfit with modern attributes. Combining the silk rose half of the dress with the embellished upper half along with the palm tree design, allows for two eras to simultaneously clash in the most elegant of ways.

Final Thoughts:

The effort and thought that goes into each look at the Oscars is appreciated and acknowledged, however, there are always some outfits that significantly outshine the rest! My list for the Oscars 2024 reflects my personal fashion preferences from likes to dislikes, with the help of Vanity Fair!