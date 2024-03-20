Why Pinterest Is My Favorite Form Of Social Media And Should Be Yours Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pinterest is one of my all time favourite apps that I like to go on to get inspired, de-stress, and be creative. The platform is designed to follow your personality and your interests. You can create boards for everything from outfit ideas to recipes to decor inspiration for your future house. The explore page is catered to you and you can pin pictures to the boards you create, which then helps the app show you more of what you like. It’s also a relaxing form of social media and I love to scroll while listening to music. Here are some reasons as to why I love Pinterest that may intrigue you to test it out for yourself!

It’s Calming and stress-free

Sometimes going on social media can be a hassle, and interacting on Tiktok or Instagram can feel more stressful than it should be. Because the Tiktok ‘For You Page’ can be so unpredictable sometimes, my mood is always fluctuating when scrolling. But on Pinterest, the more you use it, the more it caters to your interests. It’s not an app you go to for updates on current events or pop culture, but rather an app to help de-stress from the real world—or at least, it is for me. Sometimes I just want to scroll through outfit inspo, wallpapers, book quotes, or make vision boards—Pinterest is the perfect place to do just that.

less pressure for likes or views

Pinterest is unlike other apps such as Instagram, Tiktok, and Youtube, where an importance is placed on likes and views. Pinterest’s algorithm is different, whereas it isn’t solely based on engagement and followers. When I pin something, I don’t even glance at the like count or the amount of followers the account has. You can still see the number of likes and comments, but they aren’t as important. Most people on the app just focus on whether or not they want to pin something they see for their own boards. I feel as if the app is more personal because there is no designated page to see the pins from people you follow. The app is meant only to show you pictures you’re interested in based on your previous pins. You can also create your own pins as well by uploading photos. Over the years my Pinterest has come a long way, and I’ve collected tons of pins and organized many different boards!

Keeps ideas fresh and organized

The way in which Pinterest is set up makes it so easy for me to organize my pins into different boards. There are always fresh pictures to add to your Pinterest, and the boards make it so much easier to go back and find a particular idea you are looking for. Your Pinterest feed is never the same because the pictures on your home page are always changing. That’s why I never get sick of it, because the ideas are always fresh and I never get bored. Every time I go on it, there’s always some new picture I want to pin. I’m also very proud of my Pinterest boards, as I have dedicated quite a bit of my time to curating them. Pinterest is like an escape that is actually productive. Getting inspired helps me form new ideas for outfits, writing, books to read, and much more. The more I pin, the more I love it!

If you love Pinterest or want help finding pins that match your interests, follow our uOttawa Her Campus Pinterest page @hcuottawa to get some fresh ideas!