This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

I spend my free time reading literally any book I can get my hands on. Over the past few years I have compiled a list of my must-read books that have quite honestly changed my life. These books all hold a very special place in my heart and I cannot recommend them enough!

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Jenkeins Reid

This book has been trending on Tik-Tok for a while now and for a very good reason; it is incredible. This book immerses readers in a love story like no other. There is marriage, secret lovers and life-changing secrets. It is filled with plot-twists that make it impossible to put it down. This book left me with my jaw on the floor and tears in my eyes. In addition to its thrilling content; it is beautifully written. I promise this book will have you feeling all the feels in the best possible way. All I can say is I need a movie for book ASAP!

2. Hello Beautiful – Ann Napolintano

This book is a modern take on “Little Women” and it does not disappoint. It features many love stories as well as a very complex sisterly bond. The story is told from the various perspectives of the sisters which is one of the things that makes it stand out. This book is the definition of family drama. There’s romance, love triangles, and betrayal readers will not see coming. This book will have you picking sides and switching sides by the next chapter. There are some major bombshells that are revealed which will leave you shocked. I shed quite a few tears when reading this one but I absolutely loved every moment of it. It is a longer book but it is impossible to put down, there is just so much happening.

3. Know My Name – Chanel Miller

This is a stunning memoir that reflects on the experience of being sexually assaulted. This memoir is truly beautifully written and so very important. I had chills the entire time reading it, it was stunning, raw, emotional and so real. It is a difficult read but if you are in a place where you feel you can read it, I highly recommend it. It is a beautiful story of courage and strength that will leave you speechless. I have never read anything as powerful as this memoir; it is truly a masterpiece.

4. The Glass Castle – Jeannette Walls

This is a memoir that is both heartbreaking and inspiring. The author details her life growing up in a dysfunctional family in a way that is guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes. The writing style makes you feel like you are witnessing everything first-hand. This is such an important story that I truly believe everyone should read. This is one of those books that truly changed my life. The writing is beyond stunning and truly a pleasure to read. I read this book in one day, that’s how good it is.

I understand that life gets busy and reading gets bumped to the bottom of the priority list. These are books that I truly believe are worth your time. Next time you have some free time, pick up one of these books; you will not regret it. These books have a little something for everyone and all deliver such beautiful messages. Reading used to not really be my thing but ever since finding the right books; it has become a huge part of my life. A good book truly makes a difference, it’s all about finding what’s right for you!