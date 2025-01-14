The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ottawa frequently gets labelled as a boring city but the truth is there are tons of things to do that are totally worth your time! This city holds quite a few hidden gems that have a little something for everyone.

Gatineau Park

If you love the outdoors then Gatineau Park is the perfect place for you. It has a ton of hiking trails with varying difficulty levels to accommodate all levels. Not to mention the views are picture-perfect! It is located slightly outside of Ottawa but is still quite accessible. There is a free shuttle that runs on weekends that leaves right by the Pimisi LRT station which saves you the hassle of trying to find a ride there. It operates on a first come first served basis so I recommend getting there early. This park is open all year but is most popular in the fall due to the stunning views of all the leaves changing colour. It is the perfect place for a hike, picnic, or both!

Koena Spa

If you are in need of some rest and relaxation then this spa located just 20 minutes from Downtown Ottawa is the place to go (and it is accessible by public transit). This spa has multiple saunas, steam rooms, hot pools, cold pools, and a ton of amazing restaurants to choose from! It is open all year and is fairly affordable, priced at around $55 for a day pass which grants you access to all the amenities. My personal favourite time to go is during the summer because it allows for the perfect tanning session! This is my current go-to spot!

Nordik Spa

This spa is about 30 minutes from Downtown Ottawa and pricier than Koena at $98 for a day pass. But it is stunning! The spa grounds are massive and stunning and feature a large variety of pools, saunas, steam rooms, and tanning spaces. There are restaurants on site that have some amazing bites so there is no need to leave! This place is like heaven on earth and is an absolute treat. There truly is no better way to relax than having a spa day! It is accessible by car or Uber.

Byward Market

I am personally guilty of underestimating the Byward Market but there truly is so much to see and do. There are a ton of amazing local restaurants to try and a ton of cute shops. It is open year-round and easily accessible by public transit! Every time I go I find myself leaving with a list of new places to try out. This winter it will feature a synthetic skating rink down William Street! It is a 5-10 minute walk from Major Hills Park which is the perfect picnic spot during the warmer weather. For those of you who are more into nighttime activities it features a vibrant night life with lots of pubs, bars, cocktail lounges, and clubs to choose from!

As someone who used to not like Ottawa, I have to admit it truly is a great city. The more I explore the more I love it. There is always something to do! Help Ottawa beat the boring allegations and give it a shot. I promise you will find at least one place you will absolutely fall in love with!