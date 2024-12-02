The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the holidays around the corner, there are plenty of winter-themed things to do in Ottawa to satisfy your Christmas event cravings! From tree lighting ceremonies and charming winter markets to Christmas light sightseeing and light shows, there’s something for everyone to experience the holiday cheer. Check out these 5 fun Christmas-themed Ottawa events below!

Lansdowne christmas Market

The Ottawa Christmas Market is back at Lansdowne for another year! It’s located at Aberdeen Plaza and runs from November 22 to January 5. There are a variety of vendors offering local Ottawa flavours, such as the classic Beavertails, Vodkow, the Bread Box, Saunders Farm, and the Hungry Elf. Several winter-themed events are being held at the market too. The Christmas Tree Lighting and Opening Ceremony is on Friday, November 22 starting at 5pm. Other events include a silent disco night and the Winter Solstice event. Local Ottawa musicians and bands will be performing on a staggered schedule to truly capture the experience.

Magic of the lights

Located in the suburb of Kanata, Magic of the Lights is a popular drive-thru light show using LED technology and digital animations of favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season. This event is back again for its third season, and will be running from November 22 to January 5.

A country christmas at saunders farm

Saunders Farm also has their own events for Christmas! A little off the beaten path just outside of Ottawa, enjoy their “A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm,” running from November 29 to December 30. Enjoy seasonal food and heart-warming beverages, cookie decorating, local gift shopping, Christmas tree picking, and of course, their Christmas light and decorations show! Perfect for a date or a day out with friends.

Winter Lights across canada

What’s more Ottawa than walking around the city’s most famous attractions and being dazzled by more than 300,000 Christmas lights designs? Enjoy this walking tour of the best Christmas decorations at Canadian historic sights and monuments from the National War Memorial, the Supreme Court, Confederation Park, and Rideau Canal Park.

Byward winter market

The Ottawa Christmas Market at Lansdowne was so popular last year that the city decided we needed another Christmas Market in another lively and central location! The Byward Christmas Market is another outdoor market, filled with seasonal vendors and fun entertainment such as ice sculptures. The tree lighting ceremony and market launch is on November 22, for those who want to get in the Christmas spirit early. The market is open from November until January 26, so you can enjoy the holiday spirit in Byward well after the holidays when you need a little pick-me-up!

As the holiday season unfolds, Ottawa’s festive spirit shines brightly, offering countless opportunities to create memories with loved ones. Whether you’re experiencing light shows or cozying up with a hot chocolate and frozen maple syrup treat, Ottawa’s charm will make the holiday season special. I hope you check out some of these events, and wish you a Happy Holidays!