Winter post-holidays kind of sucks. It’s cold, it’s dark, and it’s boring, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some hot songs to help you get through the cold season. As per the fall edition, there will be a collaborative playlist found at the end of this article. Happy listening!

Messy- Lola Young

I think this is everyone’s song of the season and for valid reason. Lola Young recently blew up on TikTok for her song “Messy”. The song is so incredibly relatable for anyone but I think it resonates heavily with young adults. The 23 year old is able to capture many of the struggles and misconceptions of being in your 20’s and the societal pressure of being perfect, especially as women. Not only does the song hold huge meaning, but its also just fun. A great song to belt to, dance to, or cry to, she really does it all.

Kitchen – Sza

My new addiction and crash out song, SZA’s “Kitchen” creates such an ambiance that it cannot be ignored. Ever since “LANA” came out as a re-issue of the beautiful 2022 album “SOS”, it has been on repeat in my house. SZA can do no wrong in my eyes and I would happily discuss the full album in detail. “Kitchen” holds a special place in my heart because of the way it makes me feel. It’s comforting, while also eerie, making me think of a crashout post SOS. The song is so incredibly relatable to so many people in a sad way, being in a bad relationship because it is comfortable, having good memories with someone who is no longer around, internal conflict… chefs kiss.

Denial is A river- Doechii

Doechii is coming into 2025 HEAVY and I am so here for it, its her world we’re just living in it. The 26 year old found her popularity in 2021 with her TikTok hit “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” and has since joked in many songs about being a “TikTok artist” and not being taken seriously. She is clearly proving herself to be much more than that as seen on her feature with Tyler the Creator and her newest EP “Alligator Bites Never Heal”. Denial is a River is spiking off the charts and for valid reason, the song is catchy and fun but also serious and dark, not to mention the music video is insane. I can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for her.

Cross my Heart- Artemas

Sticking to the theme of British artists, Artemas is a producer and songwriter starting to become popular. His music is so unique, it almost reminds me of Montell Fish with a more house/dance beat. “Cross my Heart” has made it into my rotation and the beat plays constantly in my head. I love the contrast of a heavy or sad topic with a light and happy beat, it’s one of those songs that you have to listen to a few times to get which adds to the fun. I will definitely be on the lookout for new releases from him!

COuldn’t Stand the weather – Stevie Ray Vaughan

An oldie that never gets old! Stevie Ray Vaughan has had a huge impact on blues and guitar music and this song is a perfect example of why. Although Vaughan is perfect in every season, this song specifically hits different in the winter. It captures the gloomy vibe of winter beautifully while keeping a fun upbeat tempo. Every time I play this song I find myself wishing I was dancing at a dive bar in the 80s. I can relate to Stevie… I too cannot stand the weather.

Charmed- Stella

Stella Chronopoulou is a multitalented artist in so many ways. This was my gateway song and needless to say, I am hooked. Stella was born and raised in Athens and the calming energy of this song reflects her upbringing heavily. I love this one on cozy days; it pairs well with a hot cup of coffee.

Mutt – Leon THomas

You may recognize this smooth and talented artist from the TV show “Victorious” as he is the person behind André’s character (I just found this out and it made him even more cool). Leon Thomas makes authentic R&B music and this song is a perfect example of his talent. His voice is incredibly captivating and the beat of the song could not be more perfect. I can’t believe I have been sleeping on his music for so long, he deserves SO much more recognition.

I can already tell 2025 is going to be such a good year for music and I cannot wait to expand my playlists. These are just a few of my current favs. Feel free to check out the Spotify playlist for more and add your favourites. The weather may suck but at least we have the warmth of a good song to get us through the season.