Reflections on Studying Abroad: The Beginning

I recently moved across the pond to England to spend a semester at the University of Manchester. After nearly a month here, I feel as if the homesickness is slowly going away, I am finally settling into a routine I enjoy, and the city and the campus almost feel like home. The adventure has only begun, so I am sure my outlook will be very different once I have collected more experiences. For now, here are some of my initial takeaways from these last few weeks which may help you if you are currently on exchange or getting ready to embark on one.

Do not compare your process to others

During my first few days and weeks in the city, I struggled a lot with homesickness. I put a lot of pressure on myself to meet people right away because it felt like everyone around me was finding their friend groups so quickly. It felt so awkward and lonely doing things by myself, even though I genuinely wanted to make the most of my experience. I had to really step out of my comfort zone to approach new people at social events, in classes, or even in the meal hall. Eventually, I got more comfortable making that first move. It’s a hit or miss method, and sometimes you won’t click with people right away, but other times, you’ll find people you really get on with, so it’s always worth a shot. I now have my own small circle of close friends here that I would have never gotten to know had I not had the courage just to say hello and see where it went from there.

It’s cliché, but comparison truly is the thief of joy. Instead of feeling insecure because you haven’t found a big friend group yet or you’re just not having the same experiences, give yourself some credit for making the move to go abroad in the first place because it is not an easy feat. Learn to find joy in the little moments, find what makes you happy, and you’ll still forge an incredible experience for yourself.

Your family and friends back home are one call away.

While it’s heartbreaking to know that you are now a few – or maybe several – time zones away and you can no longer just head downstairs to join your parents in the family room or at the dinner table, the good news is that FaceTime exists and you can still talk to them often. I still call my parents and my sister everyday, usually in the evenings after dinner or in the early afternoon depending on when I have class, and I talk to my friends back home often as well. It’s really comforting to know that even when I’m struggling with homesickness, they are there for me no matter what and I am never truly alone.

Expect it to be different and challenging.

When I moved abroad, I was not entirely prepared for the fact that I would have to start a whole new life from scratch. I had to get a sense of direction in a new city, find a new routine (like getting a gym membership) and adjust to a new school. I felt homesick, anxious, frustrated, and excited all at once, which was very overwhelming. I’m not here to tell you it will get better – because it will, you just need to believe it yourself – but give yourself some grace in those first few weeks because it is a huge adjustment period. Take it one small step at a time; maybe set a goal for yourself each day that will help you feel a little more at home. It could be decorating your new space, slowly accumulating the products you need, finding a morning routine you like, breaking up your coursework into manageable tasks, hunting down your new favourite local coffee shop, or even going on a walk to explore your new neighbourhood. With that, figure out what you need to support yourself through your emotions. Is it working out every day? Is it carving out enough alone time and self-care? Whatever it may be, make sure you make those activities a priority. For me, having a consistent daily routine really helped with my anxiety in those few weeks when I was still getting settled in because it gave me a sense of predictability. It also made it easier to carve out time to work out everyday, which was key to helping me stay grounded.

Say yes to new opportunities

The best advice I have for studying abroad is to put yourself out there. Jump at any chance to meet new people or chat. See what events your student union or international/exchange student society is organizing. Find fun activities to do or new places to explore around your new city (and don’t be afraid to do things alone). This will really help you feel like you are making the most of your experience. One goal I have set for myself since being here is to do one new thing each day. Last week, for example, my friend and I hit up a new brunch spot. This week, I took a walk to a park near my flat that I had never been to before. Not only does trying new things – big or small – help me feel more confident, but it helps me enjoy each moment that I am here.

Studying abroad is a life-changing, yet terrifying, experience. In order to savour it as much as possible, it’s important to support yourself through the process, no matter how that looks for you. I hope these tips will help!