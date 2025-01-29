Ontario Day Trips for Gilmore Girls Fans: 5 Small Towns with Big Charm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Ontario has a few perfect spots that feel just like Stars Hollow. These small towns, from Unionville’s historic charm to Almonte’s cozy riverside streets, are ideal for day trips from Ottawa. Expect friendly cafés, scenic parks, and quirky local shops that bring that Gilmore vibe to life. If you’re looking to stroll down a street that feels like Rory and Lorelai might be just around the corner, these towns are worth the trip.

Unionville The WB / Netflix Distance from Ottawa: 4 hour drive Unionville’s charming Main Street, with its 19th-century architecture and cozy storefronts, served as the backdrop for Stars Hollow in the Gilmore Girls pilot. Walking here feels like stepping into Stars Hollow itself, especially since it is from the show itself. Best places to visit: Unionville Arms Pub & Grill: Think of this as Unionville’s version of Luke’s Diner. This friendly pub offers comfort food with a laid-back, community vibe, perfect for a meal that feels like a visit to Luke’s.

Toogood Pond Park: Just as Stars Hollow has its town square, Unionville has Toogood Pond Park. This scenic spot is great for taking a leisurely walk, feeding the ducks, and relaxing, much like Lorelai and Rory might.

Old Firehall Confectionery: For those Lorelai-style sugar cravings, this sweet shop has gourmet chocolates, candy, and pastries—ideal for a mother-daughter treat stop. Almonte Photo by Alfons Morales from Unsplash Distance from Ottawa: 40 minute drive Almonte’s scenic riverside location, historic buildings, and close-knit community vibe make it feel like a Canadian Stars Hollow. Strolling along its Main Street, you’ll find quirky shops and cafes that capture that small-town charm. Best places to visit: Baker Bob’s: Like a mix of Luke’s Diner and Weston’s Bakery, Baker Bob’s is the place for fresh pastries, coffee, and friendly banter with locals. It’s the perfect breakfast stop.

Mill Street Books: This independent bookstore offers a Rory-worthy selection of books, making it a cozy spot to browse and chat with the knowledgeable owners.

Almonte Old Town Hall: With its historic architecture, the town hall hosts local events and concerts, similar to Stars Hollow’s gatherings. Check the schedule to catch a community play, concert, or town meeting vibe. perth Photo by Reba Spike from Unsplash Distance from Ottawa: 1 hour Perth’s heritage buildings and flower-lined streets feel like Stars Hollow’s town square, complete with small businesses and the scenic Tay River flowing through. The friendly shopkeepers and relaxed pace make this a charming destination. Best places to visit: Café Bean: A welcoming coffee shop with cozy seating, reminiscent of Luke’s Diner, where locals and visitors alike gather for a warm drink and friendly conversation.

Stewart Park: This lovely park along the river is perfect for a picnic, much like Stars Hollow’s town green. You’ll often find people strolling, relaxing, or hosting small events.

Perth Chocolate Works: This sweet shop could easily rival Taylor’s Candy Shop, with a selection of handmade chocolates and candies, perfect for satisfying a Lorelai-level sweet tooth. merrickville Photo by Roman Kraft from Unsplash Distance from Ottawa: 1 hour Known as the “Jewel of the Rideau,” Merrickville’s artistic and historic vibe fits right in with the Stars Hollow charm. It’s full of local artisan shops, making it easy to imagine Lorelai and Rory window-shopping or browsing the quaint stores. Best places to visit: Yellow Canoe Café: This cozy, artsy café is much like Luke’s, offering a warm space for coffee or lunch, with a loyal local following and a focus on quality, homey meals.

Merrickville Blockhouse Museum: Stars Hollow’s own town history is everywhere, and this canal-side museum brings Merrickville’s past to life, similar to the historical pride you see in Stars Hollow.

Kunstadt Gallery: Just as Stars Hollow has its local artists, this gallery features unique pieces by regional artists, making it a must-visit for anyone who appreciates small-town creativity. carleton Anna Schultz / Her Campus Distance from Ottawa: 40 minute drive Carleton Place’s friendly atmosphere and community feel make it an ideal Stars Hollow stand-in. The Mississippi River and small-town shops add to the appeal, creating a warm space where everyone seems to know each other. Best places to visit: Greystone Deli: A local deli with homemade sandwiches, soups, and pastries, it feels like a cozy blend of Luke’s Diner and Sookie’s cooking, with plenty of regulars.

Riverside Park: Stars Hollow often has outdoor events and a relaxed park vibe, and Riverside Park fits the bill with its river views and walking paths—perfect for a Rory-style afternoon with a book.

The Granary: This specialty food store has a unique selection, much like Doose’s Market, where you’ll find everything from local produce to artisan goodies for a Gilmore-inspired snack stop.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Gilmore Girls fan seeking a dose of Stars Hollow magic or simply looking for a charming escape, these Ontario towns offer the perfect blend of quaint charm, cozy cafes, and friendly locals. As you wander through their streets, you’ll feel as though you’ve stepped into a heartwarming episode of your favorite show. So pack your bags, grab a cup of coffee, and embark on your own Stars Hollow adventure in the heart of Ontario!