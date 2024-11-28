Reality TV Might Be The Best Thing You Could Ever Watch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reality TV… some like it and some don’t! While it depends on the show, I think that everyone should find the genre of reality TV they like and stick with it. Whether you choose to digest reality games, romance, adventure, fashion or cooking shows, they can offer you a good laugh, suspense, shock, and honestly, just a way for you to leave all your worries of your life behind and get to know regular people on your TV or phone screen.

Reality Gaming Shows

Some examples of shows that fall under this category are The Circle, The Devil’s Plan, Squid Game: The Challenge, Tournament of Champions, Shark Tank, and The Challenge. For all of which there’s likely a social media page, many group chats, and many fans who would gladly accept you into their community and enjoy the latest episodes and their many plot twists and emotional moments with you!

Romantic Reality TV

If you find yourself wanting to watch a romantic comedy but want some more suspense, drama, and the ability to kindly judge the choices of a couple or more, tune into Love Is Blind, The Bachelor, Love Island, Perfect Match, The Bachelorette or 90 Day Fiancé. I think Love Is Blind (excluding the last season) is a great show that offers a roadmap to navigating the world of online dating which could be really helpful for a lot of us these days!

Adventure Reality TV

The Amazing Race Canada, Survivor, and Naked and Afraid are some popular adventure reality TV shows. What better way to upgrade your problem-solving and wilderness abilities than to watch these shows!

Reality Fashion Shows

Some popular picks under fashion reality TV shows are Project Runway, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and even The Kardashians if you’re also okay with its focus on family happenings and drama.

Reality Cooking/Baking Shows

Hell’s Kitchen and Top Chef are two examples of reality cooking shows that seem to have people hooked and eagerly waiting for their next episodes. If you’re more into baking, don’t worry! Shows like Nailed It! and Cake Wars would be perfect for you and could be what you’re missing in your life!

Live and learn? never heard of her!

Among reality TV having many different genres (including the ones mentioned above) and it allowing you to involve yourself in a fanbase of those particular shows as you watch them, there’s something so fun about investing your time into a show and putting yourself into shoes of the person who’s on your screen. Instead of actually experiencing what they’re going through, you’re watching their life, and as exaggerated as it might be, you’ll find yourself taking notes on what not to do if ever you were stuck in the wilderness all alone without anything to drink or eat. Or, you’ll find yourself composing a list of red flags for the next date your on because of what you saw on Love Is Blind (we’ve all been there!).

You Get Drama That Isn’t Yours!

The next bonus to prove why reality TV might be the best thing you could ever watch is that, while no one likes to have personal drama, lucky for you as a watcher of reality TV, that drama is never yours and doesn’t have to be yours! Grab your popcorn and blanket, and cozy up to the drama that will unfold as you press play on the episode you’re about to watch. Then, once the episode is done, feel free to turn it off and get back to your much more relaxed life because the drama you just witnessed has nothing to do with you!

With All of that said…

We’re by no means forcing you to watch some reality TV as we know it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. If this article convinces you, that’s great, but if not… at least this article will serve it’s purpose in making fellow reality TV watchers feel heard!