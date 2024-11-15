My Top Places to Eat in Ottawa

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

As an Ottawa local, I have to say this city has some of the best food places around. There are a ton of new food places popping up that are absolute perfection! I have compiled a list of some of my top places guaranteed to satisfy all cravings.

Heartbreakers Pizza

This pizzeria is located in the Hintonburg community and it is an absolute gem. This is hands down the best pizza I have ever had. They have a variety of different pies to choose from with a specialty pizza featured each month. Pizza is probably my favourite food meaning I have had a lot of it and this place never disappoints. You can even watch everything be made from scratch while you wait; it is absolute perfection. Words cannot describe how much I love this place, eating here is an absolute must! Make sure to reserve your table online well in advance because reservations fill up quickly, that is how good it is. If you have room for dessert I strongly recommend their chocolate cake, it is to die for.

Pure Kitchen

This place is a dream come true for all my vegan/vegetarian friends. There is a location on Elgin Street and one on Rideau. Their menu is completely vegetarian and it is amazing. They have a large variety of options to choose from guaranteed to satisfy all your cravings. My personal favourite is their mushroom burger; I have been obsessed with it ever since I tried it. They have mastered the art of making healthy food taste good. In addition to their food menu, their fresh juices and smoothies are on a whole other level. This place has the best smoothies and fresh juice in all of Ottawa. My personal favourite is their Oasis smoothie which as cilantro in it (I promise it is good)! If you’re in the mood for something lighter than a smoothie I recommend trying out their relieve fresh juice.

Odd Burger

If you are craving some classic fast food Odd Burger is the place to go. Their location on Bank Street near Landsdowne recently opened up in Ottawa. What makes this place so special is that the entire menu is fully vegan! This place is perfect if you are looking to grab a quick bite to eat. My personal favourite are the pretenders (vegan chicken tenders). This place exceeded my expectations and I can not wait to go back to try more. They also have vegan soft serve ice cream and a brownie sundae which is just the best thing ever. They have completely reinvented vegan food!

Rabbit Hole

This is the perfect date night spot located on Sparks Street. The interior is stunning and they even have a secret speakeasy in the basement! This place has some amazing eats but what really caught my attention is their drinks. Their cocktails and mocktails are truly out of this world. Their drink menu is extensive but if none of those are really speaking to you, you can customize your own. A bartender will ask you questions and create a drink that is exactly what you want. The drink that I had made was heaven in a glass, I could seriously drink it every day. For anyone who does not drink, no need to worry they put just as much effort into their mocktails.

Ottawa is full of hidden gems, I promise the places on this list will not disappoint! No matter what you are craving their is a place for you. These restaurants are some of the best that Ottawa has to offer. Go out and treat yourself you deserve it!