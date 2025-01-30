My Top Albums of 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Now that 2024 is coming to end, it is time to reflect on some of the albums I have had on repeat this year. 2024 brought some amazing albums that I will be probably playing on repeat even into 2025. If you consider yourself to be a fan of pop music; I recommend checking out this list if you have not had the chance to give these albums a listen.

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

As a die-hard Swifitie this album was everything I could have imagined and so much more. It is a 31-track masterpiece. This album features some of Taylors best work in my opinion. It really captures all the feels. This album is truly a no skip album. If you have not listened to it; I highly recommend you do. This album came out in April and I still listen to it daily. My top track on this album is “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”!

The Secret of Us – Gracie Abrams

This is the album that converted me to a Gracie Abrams fan! I can now say I fully understand the hype. Gracie’s voice is so angelic I could listen to it all day. The lyricism on the album is what captured me; her songs are stunning. This album sums up all the emotions I go from crying to dancing around to the track “Close to you.” My top track on this album is “US” ft. Taylor Swift.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

This album came out in 2022 and apparently I was living under a rock because I somehow missed this piece of pop perfection. Chappell Roan has quickly become one of my top artists and my queer idol. Discovering Chappell is one of the best discoveries I made all year! This album feels like girlhood and self-discovery it is just so freeing. chappel has one of the most unique and stunning voices ever! My top track on the album on this album is “Red Wine Supernova.”

Short N’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

This album exceeded my expectations! The feminine energy this album gives off is just immaculate; it makes you feel like that girl! Sabrinas lyrics are my favourite part of this album they are fun, flirty, and hilarious. It is so refreshing to see an album that embraces a woman’s sexuality; it is incredibly empowering! This album makes me excited to see what Sabrina comes up with next it truly has no skips. My top track on this album is “Bed Chem.”

Some honorable mentions include BRAT by Charlie XCX and Cowboy Carter; both of these albums were good but featured too many skips to make the list. 2024 was a very good year for music lovers. I hope to get another Chappell Roan in 2025 as well as some new tracks from The Weeknd and maybe even that Rihanna album (a girl can dream)!