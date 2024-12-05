This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Living away from home for the first time is a jarring experience. Especially with roomates, the change can be major, but it can also be the best years of your life. It is important to create an environment that brings you comfort so that you can make the best of your years in student housing.

the roomies

Living with roommates for the first time is a huge change. It is important to establish a good line of communication with your roomies. Even if they are your friends it is important to discuss boundaries and expectations before moving in to make the process as easy as possible. In terms of decorating, make sure common spaces include everyone’s input so that everyone can feel at home there. (I recommend having a shared pinterest board to collaborate ideas and vibes)

From my experience, what makes a house a home is the people inside it. Really get to know the people you are living with and try to spend ample time together it is as easy as it is watching the same show every week, cooking together or just debriefing on the couch together. I often think about my life living with three other girls and how lucky I am, I also think about how we are only in our twenties once and I probably won’t ever get to live with my best friends again. Cherish each moment together because the years pass fast!

The Decor

Take inspiration from the things that bring you joy. For me that is nature; filling my apartment with plants and flowers brightens up the mood and makes our space feel more cozy.

Even if you are not artistic, handmade decor makes a huge difference in a home. It is a way to personalize spaces in your own unique way. We keep a whiteboard of doodles in our hallway, handmade paintings in the bathroom and a guest log photo sign in our entry. Although we are not extremely talented, these pieces hold memories of laughter and good times which helps create a sense of comfort in the home.

Another way to personalize a home is to fill it with photos. These can be current, old, or from high school. Anything that brings you joy to look at. We keep a wall of roomate photos from all of our years and adventures in university. We also keep personalized photos on our fridge and bedroom doors. As well as decor, this also serves as a great conversation topic to debrief past events!

Just like your university experience, your student housing situation is what you make it. Surround yourself with people and things that you love and your place will feel like home in no time!