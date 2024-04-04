Low Maintenance Plants to Spruce Up Your Space

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first moved into my dorm, I noticed that there was a significant lack of green in my life. After living in a house with a yard for my whole childhood and suddenly being faced with the prospect of concrete life in the city, I realised that I really missed nature.

Sure, there are beautiful hiking spots around the city of Ottawa, but in a place where the bitter winter annually plagues its citizens, going for a nature walk isn’t always possible or comfortable.

I entertained the idea of adopting some house plants to liven up my room. At the same time, though, I was terrified that they wouldn’t get have their needs sufficiently met while under my care. Plant mom anxiety is very real. Instead, I picked up the Wildflower LEGO set at Costco and called it a day.

However, I wish I had just bitten the bullet and got a little plant. Based on my experience with gardening and plants back at home, they’re fun to take care of and watch grow up.

So, I’ve compiled a list of my favourite low maintenance (and cost effective!) house plants that will help ignite your inner green thumb, while also looking pretty.

hoya carnosas

Known for their heart-shaped foliage and waxy appearance, these plants are surely one of the easiest to care for. They require bright, indirect sunlight, and only require watering once the soil is completely dry. In order to thrive and live their best plant selfs, they do need a little bit of balanced fertilizer. As they are vulnerable to root rot (the roots become overly hydrated and begin to rot), potting them in a pot that allows for proper drainage is essential. Choose a cute pot that is made of ceramic, or glazed terracotta. Overall, they’re very inexpensive to buy, ranging from $9-$30; due to their popularity, they are most likely well stocked at your local nursery. Plus, If you stay on your plant grind, they may produce a bloom of small, pretty flowers!

snake plants

Yes, I know, the name of this one may irk some of you. Don’t worry, this cute little plant has nothing to do with a wriggly reptile. They are a bit pickier than the Hoya Carnosa when it comes to sunlight; they like to be in 8-10 hours of indirect sunlight, with an early morning sunbath in direct light for a few hours. Luckily for the forgetful plant owner crowd, they only need to be watered once a month, when the soil has completely dried through. If the leaves of your snake plant are turning yellow, it can be a sign of overwatering, so make sure to pick a specific day each month for watering. A terracotta pot may be your best option for them, as the material wicks away moisture from the root, but a ceramic pot will work just fine too. Cost wise, these guys can go for $12-$45. As an important final note, please be aware that these plants are toxic to cats and dogs. If your roommate happens to be a golden retriever or a tabby, consider going with another plant.

succulents

Ah, the succulent, my tried and true. One of my overall top choices for first-time plant owners is a little succulent, due to their extremely low maintenance personalities and price point. Just like the snake plant, they require very little watering, though it does depend on the season. In the summer, they need water once a week, whereas in the autumn and spring, they need it twice a month. In the winter months, they enter into a dormant phase, where they only need to be watered monthly. They do need much more sun than the plants mentioned previously, with half a day of direct, bright sunlight, and the other half with indirect sunlight. Their price points are definitely on the lower end of the spectrum, ranging from $5-$15 each. You can often find them in your local grocery store, hardware store, or nursery.

orchids

If you prefer the look of flowers over ferns, have no fear! There are many sizes and colours to choose from, and are very easy to care for. However, there may be an initial rescue mission that should be performed upon purchase. If you obtained your orchid from the grocery store, it was most likely potted in a short-term pot and is very susceptible to root rot. Before you re-pot the poor thing, wait for its bloom to fade; most orchids are displayed in the store in full bloom to attract customers. While you wait for the bloom to fade, simply reduce its water intake until the initial flower starts to drop. After this, orchids like to be in indirect, bright sunlight. Too much sun will burn them, poor babies. They’ll take water around twice a week in the warmer months, and in the colder months, they like being watered just once a week. You can find pre-potted orchids almost anywhere, going for around $13-$20 each.

Spider plants

Why some all of the cutest plants named after icky creatures? Nevertheless, they’re one of the easiest house plants to grow. In proper conditions, their long, slender leaves can grow anywhere from 8-18 inches long. Due to their size, these plants are better suited in hanging pots from the ceiling, which might just be more convenient in terms of space. They’ll tolerate darker settings, but grow much better in light shade. They do retain water fairly well, and they thrive with slightly moist (but not wet) soil. Any chlorine or fluoride in the water can brown their leaves, so try to stick to distilled water or collected rainwater.These guys benefit from the occasional misting, too, if you live in a dry area. In stores and nurseries, they tend to go for around $18-$25.

closing thoughts

If a piece of your heart yearns for a leafy friend, please remember to do your research before stopping by your local garden centre. Plants cannot speak, meaning it’s a lot harder to tell what they need and when. If you don’t think you can handle the commitment of a living one, there is absolutely no shame in decorating your environment with synthetic ferns and flowers.

However, if you do decide to pick up a plant, hooray! You are now a plant parent, and it will be harder than ever to stop at just one little green pal. Plants are truly addictive to get, just like tattoos and Pillsbury cookies.