I’VE READ OVER 700 BOOKS: HERE’S MY TOP 8 FAVOURITES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

I know by the title I may seem a little nerdy, but trust me when I say the only way I got through lockdown is by reading. Also, I worked at a library one summer.

Needless to say, reading 700+ books really helped me determine my preferences. I learned that I’m a big hopeless romantic, so a romance book will ALWAYS be my first choice. I also learned that I love a book that makes me feel connected to the characters.

Here are my top 10 favourites of the 700+ books I’ve read that I definitely believe anyone could enjoy! Keep in mind that these are my opinions; everyone has a different taste in books and that’s absolutely fine!

Daisy Jones & The Six – Taylor Jenkins Reid

Genre: Fiction

Starting strong, Daisy Jones & The Six is not only a great Prime series but also an awesome book! This work of fiction follows Daisy Jones, an indie singer who joins a band called the Six (as you can guess, the name eventually changes to Daisy Jones & The Six). The band becomes major and the relationships in it are tested.

What I love about this book is that readers gets to see the evolution of each band member in an interview-style novel. It’s so impressive how the author can make the reader feel immersed in the 1970’s and as if they are a part of the band itself. Covering things like heartbreak, fame, addictions, music, comedy, and romance, this book definitely gives you the entire ‘rock and roll’ experience!

Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

The Guest List – Lucy Foley

Genre: Fiction, Murder-Mystery

This story is about a wedding celebration on an island that gets disrupted when a body is found. Who did it? The bride? The best man? The plus one? The wedding planner? The bridesmaid?

I’m a real fan of reading murder-mystery with friends because I love hearing their opinions and their way of seeing things, and this book is PERFECT for a reading group! It’s a fast read, but in each chapter you question what you think you know about every character. I 100% recommend this to anyone, but especially if you’ve never read a mystery!

I’M GLAD MY MOM was DIED – jENETTE MCCURDY

Genre: Autobiography, Memoir

This memoir follows the actress Jenette McCurdy and her struggles as a former child actor.

McCurdy is an absolutely talented writer as she is incredibly honest with the reader without sacrificing the quality of her writing. It’s a fast-paced book that follows her life through tragic events. I found it really interesting to see from an actor’s point of view, as this insider’s perspective isn’t often shown in the media. You truly never know what someone is going through ‘backstage’.

HOW TO BREAK UP WITH YOUR PHONE – catherine price

Genre: Nonfiction, Self-Help

How To Break Up With Your Phone is the perfect book if you find yourself spending a little too much time on your phone and want to find the courage to change your habits. With strategies and tips, this book is life-changing for anyone with a cell phone!

Not to be dramatic, but this book literally changed my life. Honestly, I spent way too much time on my phone to the point that I found myself detached from life itself. I heard my favourite comedian, Mathieu Dufour, talking about this book and I’m so glad I started reading it! Price knows her stuff, and I love how she uses statistics to really bring home her point. Her way of describing modern cellphone habits makes the reader recognize that most people are addicted to their phones. After reading this book, I deleted a lot of apps, including Instagram and TikTok, and I’ve never been happier. I won’t lie, while I still get the occasional FOMO, I’m glad I’m off those apps.

Healing through words – rupi kaur

Genre: Poetry

Rupi Kaur is one of my favourite poets and Healing Through Words is a collection of exercises that helps the reader heal. It’s divided into six sections: breaking, healing, loving, celebrating, remembering, and becoming.

I absolutely love this poetry\journal of Kaur’s because it helps you be honest with yourself and she gives you the best advice and courage to do so.

Still Beating – Jennifer Hartmann

Genre: Fiction, Romance

Warning: This book contains dark subject matter, please check all trigger warnings before reading.

I don’t even know where to begin with this book…Still Beating is an absolute masterpiece. It’s about the two main characters who are kidnapped together and build a connection by fighting for their lives together.

I don’t know how Jennifer Hartmann does it; her writing is so real but also raw. I honestly cried over this book because I felt so much pain for these characters. It is a gut-wrenching romance novel but ends beautifully.

Lotus – Jennifer Hartmann

Genre: Fiction, Romance

Warning: This book contains dark subject matter, please check all trigger warnings before reading.

Lotus tells the story of Oliver, a man who has been kidnapped for 22 years, and his childhood friend Sydney. The story follows these reunited friends and how their relationships feels like something more.

Hartmann did an amazing job with this novel because you really get to see the evolution of the main characters as they grow and change throughout the story. It’s a beautiful love story; it’s cute, spicy, emotional, and has a mystery element as well.

archer’s voice – mIA sHERIDAN

Genre: Fiction, Romance

Archer’s Voice is my favourite romance book ever! It follows Bree, who’s world collided with Archer, a mute man.

“It’s a story of a silent men who lives with an excruciating wound and the woman who helps him find his voice” – Mia Sheridan.

Just thinking about this book makes me feel everything. Bree and Archer’s relationship is the cutest. I think it’s the only slow burn that I didn’t feel frustrated with because it’s an utterly perfect love story. I love love!

Special mention: lost poems – amélie b.

Genre: Poetry

Well, I had to do a little self-promotion and put my own book into this list!

lost poems is a poetry book that follows mental health, self-love, grief and other themes. It’s a quick read but it’s more about the reflection than the reading.

Photo by Lexine Ménard

After reading over 700 books, these eight stand out for original storytelling and beautifully written. Reading is such a creative way to discover yourself and I personally love how people connect from different stories. If you were looking for recommendations, I hope my list helped you out…enjoy!