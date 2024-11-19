Gangstas in Gotham: A Review of The Premiere Episode of HBO’S The Penguin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

The first episode of HBO’s The Penguin, the spin-off series from Matt Reeve’s The Batman 2022, premiered on September 19th, 2024, on HBO. The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as the gangster Oz Cobb. Oz works for the Falcone crime family, which recently lost its family patriarch, Carmine Falcone, in a wicked street assassination. Still reeling from the loss, the Falcone family tries to retain its footing in the criminal underworld. Oz is tasked with navigating the new family sans Carmine, his previous boss, and chief protector. The premiere episode asks if Oz will remain an earner, or make a name for himself.

The Penguin excels in its opening scenes. The opening sequence captures Matt Reeves’ Gotham. Opening shots include the dimly lit streets, the grime, dirt, sweat, and industrial waste of the city which is in complete contrast with shots of the news and sunny news presenters, in full color, reporting on Carmine’s recent fall from grace. Craig Zobel maintains this tone throughout the episode, even in the suburbs of Gotham, with its rainy and cloudy backdrop.

The gripping opening scene of the episode is an intense tête-à-tête between Oz, and Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) Carmine’s son. Screenwriter Lauren LeFranc, asks, “How gansta are they?” as Alberto wonders if he will be able to fill the shoes of his father, and Oz reveals his wish to become revered as a Kingpin, known in local neighbourhoods. When Alberto calls him out and insults him, “Boom!” Oz kills Alberto. The Penguin opens with a bloody splash, as the title flips into the screen.

The stage is set for a gripping premiere of The Penguin. For the rest of the episode, Oz tries to hide his murder of Alberto from the Falcones. Surprise-surpise, his new nemesis, Susie Falcone (Cristin Milioti), Alberto’s sister, and Carmine’s daughter, recently returned from prison, comes on to Oz. Along the way, Oz picks up his right-hand-man, Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), right off the street. At first frightened by Susie, Oz decides to run away with his beast of a mother (Deirdre O’Connell). Before he can, Oz is captured by Susie. Overcoming all odds, Oz is able to pin the murder of Alberto on the rival Maroni family and gets off scot-free.

Indeed, the pacing of the show is never off, because whether it be a close-up shot of Oz and Victor in a dimly lit car, or Oz being chased across the city by Susie, the imminent threat of death is ever-present.

This threat is sold by each actor, who are all forces to be reckoned with, but particularly Colin Farrell. Farrell gives a striking performance as Oz Cobb. With his characteristic wobble, ugly face scars, golden teeth, and thick New-York Italian mob accent, Farrell always expertly delivers a quick sarcastic remark, disguising his optimism in a dark world of murder, crime, and drug dealing. Yet, Farrell is always able to make himself small in front of his superiors. Thus, Farrell expertly embodies the role of the master manipulator behind the charming façade.

Cristin Milioti provides a standup performance as Susie. Ever quick, ever challenging, it is never clear if Susie wishes to ride in her family’s luxury bucks, or has truly completed her rehabilitation in prison, since she regularly threatens murder. On-screen together, Farrell and Milioti are magic, constantly playing off of one other’s secret desire for power, pressing into one another for control of the Falcone Family Empire. Excellent performances by the aforementioned supporting cast are delivered to support Miloti and Farrell in creating this dynamic.

If you are a fan of The Batman, The Godfather, true-crime, or family rivalry, you are in for a treat with HBO’s The Penguin. Fans enthralled with Jodie Foster’s recent win for True Detective, now anxiously awaiting a fifth season, will be impressed by Farrell’s refreshing take on the famous Batman character. In the coming weeks, Oz will seek to destroy the Falcone family from the inside out to become Gotham’s new kingpin. Catch The Penguin every Sunday evening at 9 p.m. on HBO, on Crave in Canada.