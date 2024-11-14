Fall Fashion Trends 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is finally here! A favorite season for many complete with fun activities such as hiking, baking, and pumpkin-patching. The chillier weather is perfect for experimenting with moodier colours and layering with cute tights and jackets. Hot off glamorous runways in Paris and New York Fashion Weeks, we are seeing some repeat trends from last year, such as crimson red, but also some exciting new trends (hello leopard print!) Here are 10 fall fashion trends for 2024 that I am so ready to rock this season.

Office Siren Aesthetic

This viral trend is perfect for cold weather! It’s basically the Gen Z version of business casual. Fitted blazers are having a moment, or you can go with the classic sweater and trousers look. Soft rimmed minimalist glasses are back in, like those of Gisele Bundchen in The Devil Wears Prada. Structured but simple with smart cuts are really the key to nail this trend.

Crimson Red

It’s back from last year and better than ever! I love a cute little crimson red pump or shoulder bag. It’s the perfect pop of autumn colour against a black or charcoal monochrome outfit and black sunnies. You could also wear it on your nails to match. Bonus points if you add a red lip!

Suede

Suede is the perfect cozy material for fall. It’s a classic choice for shoes or a bag in a tan, brown or black, but the material can also be a bit more unexpected with pants or a dress, a la Kim Kardashian.

Ballerina chic

With the rise of Pilates princesses, it’s only natural that dainty looks would be in. Ballet flats are back from last fall, and off the shoulder is back again. The key to this look is feminine and classic cuts, but you can go with softer colours or more bolder ones. Ballerina flats are a fun alternative when you want an alternative to sneakers. Fall ankle boots are a staple, like the classic fall UGG boot fits perfectly with this aesthetic.

Circle Skirts

Circle skirts are in for fall! You can transition your circle skirts to fall by pairing them with sweater and ankle boots. I love incorporating a fun print to contrast with a cozy neutral sweater, or rock a satin skirt to contrast textures with chunky knits. Monochromatic colours but different textures always looks classic.

Brown

With the success of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” this year, it only makes sense that coffee shades are going to be popular! Brown is the perfect neutral to pair with blue jeans and white and cream sweaters, or you can defy the fashion rules and experiment with black and brown for an unconventional, modern look.

Barn Wear

Riding boots and the viral “barn jacket” a la Dua Lipa are being seen all over social media right now! They are both practical and stylish options to reach for this fall. If you remember the craze with the green army jackets in the 2010s, those would totally work with this trend!

Leopard

Unleash some sass with this fun print! If you don’t want to go all out, a tasteful leopard pump or loafer, or a leopard shoulder bag with an all black outfit will look chic with the perfect interesting pop.

Fun Sneakers

Sneakers are the perfect all-purpose shoe for fall and you can really tailor your shoe to your look. There are so many options. For those who are tired of Nike Air Force 1’s, although a classic, there are new and updated styles like the popular Adidas Gazelles or Sambas, and the up-and-coming Reebok Club C’s . If you’re not looking for a particular brand, white sneakers will always be in style for fall!

Boho

As you can see, a lot of trends cycle in and out of style, and it’s no different with the boho. We saw it in the 2010’s with baby doll dresses and lacy pieces, and it has found it’s way back! Long dresses and hats are perfect for chillier temperatures.

The great thing about these trends is you probably already own some of these pieces, so you don’t have to buy a whole new wardrobe. Fast fashion practices have been falling out of favour, and fashion shouldn’t be about buying so many new clothes every season. It should be experimenting with your already owned and loved pieces in new ways, so it’s great to see versatile and elevated basics in this year’s lineup of trends. I hope you experiment with the pieces in some of these trends and add your own spin on them. Happy fall fashion!